Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra make a fairytale couple at their wedding reception

The Internet has been flooded with photos and videos of Armaan Jain’s wedding and Anissa Malhotra during the last days. The hashtag #AnissaMaanGayi is trending on the Internet like anything. One meets the timelines of almost all the big names with the same hashtag that posed for the camera just before leaving for this big fat Indian wedding. From Shah Rukh Khan to Tara Sutaria, you named them and this wedding had them on the guest list. Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, who is the youngest daughter of Raj Kapoor. His girlfriend, Anissa Malhotra, is a stylist and influencer.

It was natural that the elegant couple who looked great every day looked equally dazzling at the cocktail reception event of their big wedding. Armaan Jain was dressed in a black sherwani and pajamas with an ornate velvet shawl. Anissa Malhotra, on the other hand, wore a shiny gray and silver lehenga very adorned with manual labor. Her diamond and emerald jewelry marvelously complemented the dreamy and contemporary look of the bride. Anissa Malhotra left her long brown hair loose, held by a shiny headband on the top. His red cororate remained intact showing the bride’s inclination towards tradition as well.

His appearance was a contrast to his Baraat appearance where Armaan Jain wore white while Anissa Malhotra wore a red lehenga.

The large and elaborate wedding lasted for four days with Sangeet, Mehendi, Baraat and the cocktail reception with a large list of guests. While most of the big names in the industry and even the Ambanis attended this great Indian wedding, it was unfortunate that Armaan Jain’s maternal uncle, Rishi Kapoor, could not be part of the wedding due to his poor health in Delhi. However, Neetu Singh attended the wedding with his son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

