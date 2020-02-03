Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra: everything to know about the Bollywood time couple

If there is a lasting relationship in Bollywood, it is that of celebrity couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. While their romance has stood the test of time and the two have been an intermittent couple since 2014, they are actually getting married this month after almost six years of dating and a one-year commitment. The duo yesterday celebrated their sangeet ceremony with the assistance of who is who from B-town. But the woman who stole the program was none other than Armaan’s cousin and heroin weapon, Karisma Kapoor. For those not versed, Jain is a member of the famous Kapoor clan in Bollywood.

Born on June 23, 1990, he is now 30 years old and is the son of Manoj Jain, an investment banker and Reema Kapoor, a housewife. Armaan’s maternal uncles include Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Therefore, he is cousin to the Indian movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. His grandfather, the late Raj Kapoor, was a legend of his time, acting his art as an actor and filmmaker. Armaan went to the Regent University of London to get his bachelor’s degree, only to soon realize his love for acting. He soon returned to India and began his career as an assistant director in My Name Is Khan. His first acting debut was in the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.

Armaan’s best half, Anissa, is an Indian model and fashion blogger. Born on January 21, 1992, she is 28 years old. He grew up in Mumbai but received his university degree from New York. Both Armaan and Anissa share a close bond with Karisma. So much so, that she was there during the time that Armaan proposed to Anissa and then got engaged on July 30, 2019. While Armaan erased reports about her relationship with Anissa on multiple occasions, the two finally made their relationship official After the proposal.

Speaking of having Anissa as her fiancé, lover-boy Armaan wrote earlier on Instagram: “The moment I waited anxiously for 7 years finally arrived, the most nervous moment of my life. The butterflies in my belly seem like a fuss when I think on my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera, you came in and every feeling went numb, everything I rehearsed in my mind came out in a heartbeat, I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he wanted to stay blank and be in the moment. “

Weighing on the engagement event, he previously wrote: “While I was accompanying you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra down the hall and finally on my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was blurry and I felt an inexplicable emotion like Lo I did when I met you. We’ve traveled the road, Jaan, I fought against all odds (like rain and storm) like yesterday too. Thank you for being my backbone and the pillar of strength and staying with me in good times and in bad times. YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man!

Fast forward one year and Armaan and Anissa are almost husband and wife. When they started their wedding festivities with a mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet on Sunday, the couple of the hour made millions of dollars smiles as they danced all night. Anissa was dressed in a green lehenga while keeping her hair down with a floral headdress that completed the look. On the other hand, Armaan looked elegant in a pink and white sherwani. Karisma also seemed to be a large part of the night while sizzling in a red and gold crisscrossed set, adorning large jhumkas. We wish Armaan and Anissa the best of everything and we cannot wait for more photos of the great Indian wedding!