Arlo Parks fights complicated feelings and a broken bed in her “Eugene” video

London-based singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has the uncanny ability to evoke a feeling with her assignable lyrics and her pillow-soft vocals. The new song “Eugene” is her youngest heartbreaker, a delicate moment in which the boundary between friendships and romantic relationships blurs and feelings are inevitably hurt.

The song contains a video of British rapper Loyle Carner and his brother Ryan, their debut project as The Coyle-Larner Brothers. In the video, Arlos bed is shown as a metaphor for the closeness she feels towards a friend. If things are good, this is the setting for photo shoots, late night chats and film screenings. However, the tone of the song changes when Eugene enters. The Coyle Larner brothers demonstrate this fraying of the relationship through a literal tear in the bed, which leaves a physical gap in the figurative distance.

Parks, Loyle Carner and Ryan Coyle-Larner recently spoke to The FADER about the collaboration and first explained what they wanted to achieve with the “Eugene” video.

<noscript><iframe id="player" width="640" height="390" src="https://embed.vevo.com?isrc=GBKZV2000003&partnerId=6a3aac8d-e6cf-4b8c-a0a7-a68211f002e4&partnerAdCode=" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

What does “Eugene” mean to you?

Arlo Parks: It is believed that it is quite ambiguous. The essence is that you have complicated feelings about someone you’ve known for a long time. It was something I saw and experienced around me. It is also not necessarily in a romantic sense. It’s just a feeling that you’re being left out or not getting the right love from the people that matter to you. This uniqueness is captured very well in the video. It’s about two people who are close.

And what did you like about this song as a director?

Ryan Coyle-Larner: I think the story of the song is something we can all relate to. We all know a friend or someone you like who doesn’t feel like you are getting back the love or attention you give. We wanted to build on this story in the video.

Loyle Carner: “Eugene” is faithful to the music we grew up with as children. From Bob Dylan to Leonard Cohen to Earl Sweatshirt, these are real stories that you can identify with.

How did you go about building on the story as directors?

Loyle Carner: Because it’s so open to interpretation as a song, it meant we could do something that wasn’t a strict story. We had the license to snoop around a bit and leave it to the viewer. This is a lot nicer than feeding them their feelings with a spoon.

Tell me about the history of the video.

Loyle Carner: We see two girls and it is not clear whether they are friends or more. It takes place over the course of a summer and they spend all of the time together. Then we are introduced to this guy, Eugene, who comes in and seems to be doing all the things that Arlo and her friend did together. It’s kind of heartbreaking to see.

Was that why you chose it as your first directorial project?

Loyle Carner: Our friendship with Arlo was really important and also her brilliant art.

Have there been any films that you viewed as a reference for the video?

Arlo Parks: It feels a lot like Wes Anderson to me.

Loyle Carner: yes The Grand Budapest Hotel is definitely in there and whiplash, also.

Arlo, how was the shoot for you?

Arlo Parks: It was great. It was the first time I appeared in a video so I was a little nervous but everyone was great and I made friends with the other actors. We’re having dinner together tonight.

Loyle Carner: Really? With Amelia? That is sick.

How did you connect first?

Loyle Carner: I had been listening to Arlo’s music when my manager told me I was part of a poem she wrote last year. It said how her first concert was one of mine. So I sent her a message to tell her that I’m a fan. Then I invited her on tour, but she didn’t make it because she graduated from high school. At some point we went on tour together and Ryan did the merch for us, so we all had to hang out at that time.

Arlo, what are your plans for 2020?

Arlo Parks: I’m working on my album, so it’s mainly about writing. It was a process of figuring out what I wanted to talk about and making that clear.

Loyle, what do you advise someone working on their debut album?

Loyle Carner: Don’t worry about what other people think about it because it will ruin it. I had no idea when I did my [2017] It’s over yesterday]. When I started to worry, I had written everything. That is a nice part of it. Stay away from social media too. It only shows you people bouncing around when you are not. You will never do it again, just enjoy it.

“Eugene” follows the latest EP from Arlo Parks Sophiethat fell at the end of last year. From the end of February she tours in Great Britain and Europe.