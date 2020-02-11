Arkansas school cop caught on video Black student stop in Chokehold

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer was posted on paid leave after a disturbing video circulated around him online in which he placed a high school student in a chokehold and lifted it off while others screamed for the officer to release him.

In the footage, the officer, Jake Perry, sees the teenager trying to hold, identified as Dekyrion Ellis, a student at Camden Fairview High School, after a fight between himself and another student.

“I feared for my life,” said Ellis West Monroe, Louisiana station KTVE. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I had a blackout. I really didn’t see anything until he brought me back to the office.”

After seeing the video, head of the Camden police Bo Woody has taken action and released a statement that the officer has been removed from the job.

“Because of the video I saw, officer Perry was immediately relieved of his duties pending the investigation and its outcome,” said Woody, Arkansas Democrat Gazette. “I just wanted everyone to know, including the mayor, that I’m not going to tolerate misconduct of officers from this department as a police chief.”

The chief had seen the video on Facebook and spoke with Perry, who made statements to investigators and that a captain of the Criminal Investigation Division has been assigned to the case, according to Democrat Gazette.

RELATED: Horrible video shows White Illinois Cop use banned Chokehold on Black Man until he is unconscious

Woody told KTVE that Perry worked for the police for two years and had worked in schools before this incident. “I’ve never had an incident with him,” he said. “He is well received in the community. He has lived here all his life and has never had an incident like this.”

However, Ellis family members say that what they have heard paints a different picture of the officer.

“I have inboxes from people who don’t know me, but know the officer in the video and one word she described to him was a bully,” Ellis’s father, Dexter Parker KTVE said. His mother, Alona Parker, said she found out the video after she had been called about it several times. When she went to Facebook and saw it herself, she immediately went to the school.

“My son couldn’t even breathe,” she said. “It just wasn’t really asked.”

Woody told me Democrat Gazette Perry wore a body camera, but he had not seen the images of it. In his interaction with the officer, he said that Perry told him that he was responding to a report of a fight between Ellis and another student and trying to hold him. But it is unclear what supposedly justified a chokehold.

Officers, he said, must take into account the age of a person and the circumstance when determining the type of violence to be used or whether they should be detained.

Camden Fairview School District Chief Inspector Fred Lilly said in a statement that the district “would fully cooperate with the CPD investigation. To prevent similar incidents in the future, CFSD will work with the CPD to ensure that current policies and procedures for all SROs stationed at CFSD schools are reviewed and, if necessary, revised. “

The Ellis family reportedly took him for medical treatment, with a doctor taking X-rays of his neck. He got some scratches on his arm, but no major injury was reported. “He could have taken me to the office,” he said. “He didn’t have to restrain me. It wasn’t like I was trying to get away from him. I didn’t resist arrest.”

Receive the latest news from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest news about celebrities, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking on send, I agree to receive BET newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions

useful. Users can unsubscribe at any time. BET newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. www.bet.com

OR JOIN US

.