Arizona State Number 14 Sun Devils Continues Great Season, Sweeps RIT

Arizona State Sun Devils cleared an early 3-1 deficit on Saturday night in Tempe, AZ and came from behind to defeat the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Tigers by a score of 5-3 at the Oceanside Ice Arena. The victory was the Sun Devils’ 15th of the year and brings their record to 15-8-3 in the 2019-20 regular season.

A tale of two goalkeepers

Friday night, after a 6-1 strangling at the hands of ASU, RIT came in first place in the opening period on Saturday, when Kobe Walker beat ASU goalkeeper Max Prawdzik in a breakaway to 6:09 on a delayed penalty. Prawdzik, the ASU’s normal back-up keeper, started after stopping 23 of the 24 shots a night earlier, but the Tigers were able to resolve it early on Saturday.

The Sun Devils managed to kill the ensuing Tigers power play and leveled the game at the end of the period when RIT goalkeeper Logan Drackett barely sank the line after Willie Knierim for the ninth of the year of Knierim at 4:20 pm. . Play started after ASU kept the puck on the RIT blue line and seconds later the puck was in the Tigers’ net.

RIT responded with yet another breakaway goal, this time from Shawn Cameron with only 1:14 left over the period. Cameron defended the Sun Devil and overtook Prawdzik to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Cameron struck again at the start of the second period, chasing Prawdzik with his second of the evening and the 11th of the season leading the team at 1:18. With ASU now lagging behind 3-1, normal starter Evan DeBrouwer came, and things changed quickly after Sun Devils’ bench manager Greg Powers changed the goalie. Just 10:08 after DeBrouwer entered the game, the Devils tied the game after goals from Knierim and PJ Marrocco, who found an empty space on the ice and defeated RIT goalkeeper Logan Drackett in the top of the board to score 3-3 before the second intermission.

In period 3, the Sun Devils took over Drackett and struck two goals in quick succession to put the game on the ice – defenseman Josh Maniscalco buried his ninth of the year at 7:06 am, and James Sanchez provided the insurance with a power-play goal at 9:52 a.m. while the ASU completed the RIT weekend sweep with a 5-3 victory.

Sun Devils Eying NCAA Appears

The Sun Devils have entered the weekend as the No. 14 team in the USCHO NCAA Hockey Rankings and in the NCAA College Hockey Bracket Rankings, and they will likely see both rankings improve as a result. of their RIT scan. The Devils have now won four straight games – the next one is a big weekend series at Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, January 24-25. Clarkson was No. 7 in Monday’s USCHO rankings, and No. 10 in parenthesis rankings – it will be a big streak as ASU continues to build its NCAA 2020 tournament resume.

Last season, ASU became the first independent team since 1992 to qualify for the field of 16 NCAA tournament teams, and, unless an end-of-season collapse occurs in 2020, they will likely return to the tournament. , with earnings aspirations the first Frozen Four berth in program history.

Last spring, the Sun Devils entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional, which was played in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but were beaten 2-1 in their first tournament game by Quinnipiac University, seeded n ° 2.

Ottawa Senators prospect Joey Daccord (Photo by Sun Devil Athletics)

The Devils finished the 2018-19 regular season with a solid 21-12-1 record, but so far in 2019-2020, they have been even better. The ASU team from last year ended the year with a single win over a ranked team, which arrived in overtime at Penn State No. 6 on November 3, 2018, and overall ‘ASU went 1-7-1 against the classified teams. This season, the Sun Devils have won four victories against ranked teams, including a weekend sweep from Quinnipiac No. 9 to Tempe on November 1 and 2. ASU has a 4-4-2 record against the top 20 teams in 2019-20.

After series at Clarkson, Sun Devils will complete regular season with games against teams with all losing records – ASU to play home series against Robert Morris (9-10-3; # 45 in pair ranking ). Jan 31-Feb. 1, road games at Holy Cross (6-12-5; # 46) and Bentley (8-13-3; # 50) from February 7 to 8, a home series against Alaska Anchorage (4-14- 4; No. 56) from February 14 to 15, and the Sun Devils will conclude the season with a road series in Wisconsin (9-12-1; No. 32) from February 21 to 22.

If the ASU wins a split at Clarkson and wins its remaining matches, it will end the year with a record of 24-9-3. This should be enough to not only reach the tournament, but potentially win a No. 2 or No. 3 seed and avoid the No. 1 seed in the regional semifinals. Only time will tell, but the ASU is in good shape to make noise in the stretch.

A bright future at Tempe

The fact that we are talking about potential consecutive NCAA tournament entries for the Arizona State Sun Devils in ice hockey in 2020 is pretty amazing. The program, which competed at the ACHA club level less than five years ago, has grown dramatically since joining the NCAA, and can now be considered one of the best college hockey programs in the country in this area. domain, just its fifth season at ID. level.

Powers, who has been the Sun Devils’ head coach since the ACHA days of the program, has done a masterful job of recruiting quality talent at Tempe. This year, the team is made up of Austin Lemieux, son of the Mario Lemieux Hockey Hall of Fame. The Sun Devils also have an entry from Jackson Niedermayer, son of the Scott Niedermayer Hockey Hall of Fame, who will make his Sun Devil debut in 2021-2022. Josh Doan, the son of Captain Coyote Shane Doan, will also arrive on campus in 2021-2022.

ASU have already put players in the NHL too – goalkeeper Joey Daccord played a game with the Ottawa Senators in 2018-19 and is currently having a solid rookie season with the AHL Belleville Senators . On the ASU roster 2019-20 is second student Demetrios Koumontzis, who was a fourth-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2018.

Ottawa Senators goalkeeper Joey Daccord, still wearing his Arizona State mask. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

ASU attracts big names and super talent to Tempe, which should only help Powers’ future recruiting efforts. Just four years ago, the Sun Devils were 5-22-2 in their first season in the NCAA. The talent gap between ASU and the opposition was displayed almost every night – there were losses of 10, 7, 6 and 5 goals throughout the year. In their first “big” event as an NCAA program, ASU was shutout in two games of the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic at Gila River Arena, scoring only 12 shots on goal in one 4-0 defeat against Yale on January 8 before retiring. a 3-0 decision at UConn in the consolation game on January 10.

Four years later, the Sun Devils are in the top 15 with an outside chance to qualify for the Frozen Four. It is safe to say that many national hockey experts did not believe this could happen so quickly.

Fortunately, head coach Greg Powers was among those who thought so. And, under his leadership, Arizona State University became a hockey school.