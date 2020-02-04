Arizona mother accidentally kills the baby’s son by dying on top of him

A toddler from Arizona died after his dying mother collapsed on him.

38-year-old Larinique Meadows accidentally fell on her four-month-old son Denari Meadows after she had a heart attack and suffocated.

Researchers in Tempe searched her phone and discovered that she had researched online chest pain; however, she never called 911.

The double tragedy was discovered on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. by the boy’s father when he woke up to start his night shift at work. He last saw his family alive before going to sleep at 11 o’clock that morning.

“It is a very, very tragic incident in which we believe she had some kind of heart disease, heart episode and then died and fell on top of Denari,” said Detective Greg Bacon with Tempe Police, who confirmed that cheating was unlikely.

“Dad – who is a very industrious man, he works nights – had come home from work the previous evening. When he woke up, he discovered that mother Larinique was sitting on top of Denari and thought they were both dead at the time.”

The medical examiner must still confirm both causes of death; but because the baby had no signs of injury, suffocation is very likely.

“It is very, very sad, and we mourn that family,” said Detective Bacon, per AZFamily.

