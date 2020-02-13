Arizona law would block natural gas bans

news

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona’s cities and counties are prohibited from banning new natural gas connections under the laws of Arizona law to prevent the proliferation of gas bans by cities in California to combat climate change.

The measure cleared the house on Wednesday with 35 to 25 votes, and similar laws in the Senate are advancing. All Republicans were supported by a handful of Democrats.

Proponents of the bill say that homeowners should be able to choose what type of energy to use in their homes. They also say that restaurants would suffer if they couldn’t cook on gas stoves.

“It’s ridiculous that any government gets to the point of telling someone how to heat their house,” said Rep. Bob Thorpe, a Republican from Flagstaff.

Democrats say the state should not tie the hands of cities and counties to do what they think is best. MP Kirsten Engel, a Tucson democrat, said no gas bans had been proposed in Arizona.

“Our utilities are very localized, and I think this is a matter that we should leave to our local governments,” said Engel.

