Arizona High Court: Divorced Woman Cannot Use Frozen Embryos

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, AP) – A woman cannot use her frozen embryos to have a baby against the opposition of her ex-husband under the contract she signed with a fertility clinic, the Supreme Court of the ‘Arizona ruled on Thursday.

The High Court decision ends a case that won the support of conservative social groups for the woman, Ruby Torres, who had her eggs fertilized before the treatment of an aggressive cancer in 2014 that made her sterile. After the couple’s divorce in 2017, her ex-husband did not want to have children together and asked the courts to order the fertilized eggs donated under the contract.

A trial court ruled that the contract left it to the courts to determine the fate of the embryos, then took sides with ex-husband John Terrell, saying that his interest in not having children of which he would be financially responsible outweighed Torres’ right to have a biological child.

The state court of appeal overturned the ruling in March, agreeing that the contract allowed the courts to decide, but saying that Torres’ right to have children outweighs Terrell’s right not to. become a father.

The two courts were wrong, according to the Supreme Court. The lower courts held that a contractual clause enabled the courts to decide to donate or implant the embryos. Terrell’s lawyer had indicated a contractual provision that required the consent of the other person for implantation as a control.

The High Court, sitting with only five of the seven judges, unanimously agreed with Terrell that the sentence in question “means that in the event of divorce or dissolution of the relationship, the parties have chosen to donate the embryos in the absence of a contemporary agreement for the use of one of them. They noted that the trial court had come to the right conclusion, the only one the contract allowed if the two parents could not get along.

“We are aware of the inevitable emotional fallout that comes with the disposal of embryos here,” wrote Justice Ann Scott Timmer in the decision. “But the family court was required to enforce the arrangement chosen by the parties on the embryos, in accordance with the agreement.”

The eggs will now be donated under the former couple’s contract.

“We are of course disappointed, but the Supreme Court says what the law is, so we must respect it,” said Stanley Murray, Torres’ lawyer.

Murray said he had not yet spoken to Torres, but said that the quashing of the Court of Appeal victory would be devastating.

He had argued that the contract was ambiguous and the lower courts agreed, intervening to apply a balancing test.

“Everyone had different interpretations of the contract, but both the trial court and the court of appeal were on the same wavelength since the contract does not apply here, it does not cover this situation, so we have to apply the “Balance of interests test,” said Murray. “But the Supreme Court said,” No, the contract covers that. “”

The Arizona Legislature changed the law in 2018 in response to the Torres case. The law now allows a former spouse to use the embryos against the will of their former partner, but exempts the ex-spouse from parental responsibilities such as child support. The change is not retroactive and therefore does not apply to the case of Torres.

The change was prompted by the Center for Arizona Policy, a social-conservative group that campaigns for religious freedom and anti-abortion policies.

“My heart is broken for Ruby Torres today,” said group president Cathi Herrod in a statement. “It is a sad day that she will not be able to give birth to her children and raise them as she wishes.”