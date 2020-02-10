It seems that Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is in the best phase of his career. Reportedly, the singer who is in the trend of his new song Shayad by Love Aaj Kal, has bought 4 new apartments in the city and cost him a bomb. Keep reading to know more about the same.

Arijit gave more than 20 blockbusters in 2019 and is also part of the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list of 2019. The singer has been a favorite of the audience since the beginning of his career. Not only the movies, but also their concerts and live concerts also have an audience tsunami.

Arijit Singh buys 4 apartments in Mumbai for this huge amount

The singer has made a great name and good fortune. He bought 4 floors in Andheri, Mumbai. According to a report in Square Feet India, the four floors are located on the sixth floor of the Savita HSC cooperative, located at Seven Bungalows in Andheri.

Arijit reportedly bought the houses for a party 9.1 million rupees. And you have already paid the stamp duty of 54.60 lakh.

Speaking of his mention on the Forbes list, it is based on earnings estimates and celebrity endorsement. Arijit is in position 26 with a gain of Rs 71.95 million in the year 2019.

The beloved singer in 2020 has already given some successes in films such as Street Dancer 3D, Chhapaak, Love Aaj Kal and Malang.

