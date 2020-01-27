Nothing to worry about. Most of us have experienced Ariana Grandes Grammy’s 2020 wardrobe disorder. The “Thank U Next Singer” 26 went over the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Sunday, January 26, in not just one but two outfits. The first look Grande wore for photos was a blue Cinderella-style dress with frills and tons of tulle. The second look that Grande turned into for interviews was a satin top with a pearl neckline. The Grammy winner combined the look with elbow gloves and a full skirt.

Both looks were cute AF, and their second def gave us Audrey Hepburn Vibes. Aside from that, the second dress also made many fans wonder if Grande had a wardrobe malfunction causing the tip of her nipple area. “Either the cuts in her dress or Ariana Grande’s nipples are diamond cutters,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Did Ariana Grande pierce her nipples or is that an unfortunate seam?”

It’s hard to say, but we think it may just have been an unfortunate embroidery – what, who didn’t? In any case, nipples are 100% natural and Grande wouldn’t have been the first celebrity to highlight them on the red carpet. (Do we have to remind you of Rihanna’s CFDA Awards Dress 2013?)

Grande was nominated for five awards at the 2020 Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Thank U, Next; Record of the year and best pop solo performance for “7 Rings”; and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for “Boyfriend” with Social House. She lost all five Grammys (most of her awards went to Billie Eilish, who switched main categories), but that didn’t bother her much. Grande killed it in her performances “Imagine”, “7 Rings” and “Thank U Next” and went to Twitter after the Grammys to express how much fun she had at the awards ceremony.

“I had a great time tonight, thanks for everything,” she tweeted. We are glad that she left too. She may not have won, but Ari is always a winner in our hearts.