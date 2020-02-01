Ariana Grande steals the place of THIS singer in the Instagram countdown of the most followed celebrities

Singer Ariana Grande is the new number two girl with 173 million followers, and Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is three years old with 170 million. Singer Selena Gomez has fallen from number two to four on the Instagram countdown of the most followed celebrities.

The “Lose you to love me” singer has lost her second place on the new list, but soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo retains her number one spot, with 200 million followers.

Gomez has 167 million Instagram fans for fourth place, while makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has defeated her sister and TV star Kim Kardashian to complete the top five. Kylie has 159 million followers, one million more than Kim.

As for Ariana, the star dazzled everyone with the gray dress, strapless and ruffled by Giambattista Valli she was wearing for Grammy 2020. It was a sight to behold while combining it with opera gloves and high ponytail. Billie Eilish greeted the singer while taking her prize. She said: “Can I say that I think Ariana deserves this? Thanks U Next … and I think he deserves it (more) than anything in the world. “However, Ariana shook her head and said the words” no, no, no. “Ariana also threw kisses in the air and waved her hands up and down the 18-year-old girl after being praised.

