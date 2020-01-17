Ariana Grande is the queen of ponytails, boots with high thighs, and extra sweatshirts … and what about that ?!

We are paraphrasing but this is exactly what the 7 Rings songstress said in response to critics cracking down on her repeated choices in the outdoor media this week. Apparently, after a few years in the biz, some people are really concerned about the pop star’s signature look!

Things were especially heated on Wednesday at Twitter when a fan wrote:

“He was wearing the same boots / long Combo shirt… .. we needed insta baddie

Ari def has his defenders, as a fan immediately shot back:

“I really don’t want her to look like everyone I can’t believe it’s not Kylie”

Oh, make a ton of young women Instagram try to look Kylie Jenner, we didn’t notice …

But the dissatisfied critics are not without them, arguing:

“She could easily stand without wearing the same 2 luv outfits”

Shot shot

Ari quickly jumped into the conversation to defend herself, her art, and her obsession with taking photographs. In sum, his return reads:

“Thank God I’m a singer after 😭 gimmeee a break I don’t like taking my picture, I can’t escape the paparazzi almost every time I don’t post pictures that aren’t on the stage but s ** i promise i have crazy ass clothes 🥺 cuter than this f *** in candy jacket i- “

Well, he makes a great point!

Have you checked Ari’s IG feed before? It is filled with stage images and scores of black-and-white filtered shots that continue to fit the aesthetic he describes. His thing!

Plus, I don’t remember when Grande released the bold set of photography rules ahead of her Sweetener world tour last year, giving her the company at home GrandAriTour, Inc.. the rights to own and distribute any pictures to publications as long as they are approved? And who could forget when he was accused of such a demanding behavior from requesting only his left profile? Yeah … he has always been particular to this department.

However, another Arianator calmed down to say the singer’s fanbase just wanted the best for her and desperately wanted to see her things move a bit!

In which case, Pete DavidsonHis ex-fiancée replied:

“PERIODDDDD 😭😭 I know but I also don’t look like I used to, I promise to look good here in my own world. I haven’t put a pair of f *** in boots lately because of the traumatic image that’s in my head …. “tok performers”

Hmm. So, is this why we are not treated to the fresh outfits that he claims are the stone behind closed doors? Because it will give TikTok doing more material to imitate him along ?? So, that’s one way to look at it.

Either way, we can get used to it because it doesn’t sound like the artist can change his ways anytime soon.

Last year, his longtime stylist Law Roach Man was told that his client’s appearance was “iconic” and played a big part in shaping his public image – though it may be a bit much for some.

“This is the DNA of Ariana’s look. She made these elements iconic.”

Here’s a question for our fashion-savvy Perezcious readers: what style change would you like to see from Ariana? Should he stay with the brand? Should she wear what is comfortable for her ?? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section (below)…

