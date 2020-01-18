Ariana Grande prosecuted for copying 7 rings

Ariana Grande is, without a doubt, one of the most favorite artists in the world right now. One of her recent songs, 7 Rings, was loved by many and also placed the pop star at the top of the Billboard Hott 100 charts. She also earned a Grammy nomination for the song, however, the artist seems to have found himself in trouble now. According to USA Today, Ariana has been sued, claiming that 7 rings had been plagiarized.

Ariana was prosecuted for copyright infringement in a federal lawsuit filed in New by a hip-hop artist named Josh Stone. He claims that 7 rings is a counterfeit, according to reports from the magazines Billboard and People. Josh, who plays under the stage name DOT, said Ariana had copied the hook from his 2017 song “You Need It, I Got It”, alleging that forensic musicologists had determined that the songs were “the same or substantially like “. He explained it with an example saying, “Each hook contains twelve words, with 7 rings leaning on nine identical words from I Got it. Which means that 7 rings is identical to “I want it, I have it.” I want it. I got it. »» As of now, Josh is asking the court for several actions, including a declaration of copyright infringement, damages attributable to the offense and attorneys’ fees and other related costs.

In the lawsuit against Ariana, Josh also claims that songwriter and producer Thomas Lee Brown, a co-accused who worked with Ariana on his five studio albums, attended meetings with Josh in June 2017, where You Need I Got It was done. In addition, apart from Thomas, Ariana has 12 other co-defendants, who include both individuals and businesses. USA Today contacted Ariana for comment, but has yet to receive a response from its representative.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYh6mYIJG2Y [/ integrated]

