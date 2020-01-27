Album of the year. Best pop vocal album. Record of the year. Best pop solo performance. Best performance in the pop duo / group. The nominations for the Ariana Grande Grammy Award are no joke. Just as little as Grandes Grammy’s beauty look for 2020. After all, the star kills every red carpet she touches. But we’re just lucky that she was there tonight. You may remember that she stayed home last year after a little disagreement with Grammy producers about what songs would be on the show.

This year Grande is not only nominated, but also appears. She joins Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and moderator Alicia Keys. We don’t know yet how she’ll improve her beauty look for the stage, but it’s safe to say the girl doesn’t do anything boring.

Tonight, she’s wearing her unique ponytail unless there’s one important detail that you may not be able to overlook.

Um, hello blondie! This is not the first time that the singer has turned away from her natural brunette strands, but we are absolutely in love with the ombre effect that keeps her dark roots intact.

Combined with the precise placement of your cat eyeliner, the pink eyeshadow and the shiny purple lip–Oh, and that epic, floor-grabbing dress–She made one of the most dramatic and sensational moments of the night. After all, the best hair refinements are those that involve a trip to the salon or a box color from the drug store.

Are blondes really more fun? All characters are yes.

