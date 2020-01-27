Scroll to view more pictures

One taught me love, one taught me patience: If we look back at Aris at the Grammys for the past few years, one could say the same thing. Ariana Grande’s Grammys 2020 performance video was an example of what she was up to in 2019 when the Grammys canceled their last minute appearance. Now we can finally see what 26-year-old Ariana had imagined for the Grammys all along.

Ari began with an emotional performance of her song “Imagine” from her album “Thank U Next” from 2019. The song that Ariana performed with a violin orchestra is probably a tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who predated his fatal overdose in 2018 an “Imagine” tattoo had fans believe that this was a reference to Miller’s recently released album Circles. After the ballad, Ariana switched to a slower version of “7 Rings”, which she sang as her dancers changed their outfit from a black ball gown to a pink faux fur dress. Ariana then went to a second set, designed as a completely pink bedroom, when she worked with her substitute dancers and threw cash into the camera.

The former Nickelodeon star ended her performance singing the bridge and the chorus of “Thank U Next”. As she sang the song that referred to her relationship with Miller, Grande choked for a few seconds before continuing the chorus of the track. The pop star ended her appearance by taking off her ring, putting it back in a box and smiling at the camera. According to fans, the moment is probably a shadow of Grande’s ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, with whom she was engaged for five months in 2018.

Ariana’s appearance honored rapper Mac Miller, with whom she was together for over a year from 2016 to early 2018. Shortly after the two separated, Ariana began dating the comedian Pete Davidson. The new couple quickly became engaged after news of their relationship surfaced, but was short-lived. Mac tragically died in September 2018, and Ariana broke off with Pete shortly thereafter. Since then, the singer has spoken extensively about her own mental health amid the separation and death of her loved one. Of course, one of their outlets was music. This year, the Grammys recognize much of the work that has resulted from their grief.

In case you need a refresher: Before last year’s Grammys, Ariana and the Grammys producers disagreed what songs she could play. She was determined to perform her lead single “7 Rings”, but the producers refused. Ari still managed to win her first Grammy for the best pop album for Sweetener in 2019, but the backlash after her canceled appearance continued. It looks like we only have to wait a whole year for the Grammys team to come to their senses. Now that they have made it, Ariana’s appearance this year is all the more special.

Ariana is nominated for five Grammys: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and best pop album for “Thank U, Next”. She was also nominated for the best pop solo performance that went to Lizzo and the best pop duo / group that Lil Nas X recorded for his remix of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Like the youngest leading actress of the year, Billie Eilish, and the singer of the Powerhouse, Lizzo, Ariana was nominated for the top general field categories for the first time. It is also the first time that she has received more than two nominations within a year, making her officially a record-breaking Grammy for the pop star. We already love this night of women at the wheel.

Grande’s performance follows the previously announced performances of Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with their duet “Nobody But You”.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 26, 2020.