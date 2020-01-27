Ariana Grande fights tears during the performance of the Grammys

Ariana finally acted in the Grammys and it was all we dreamed (Image: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande was overwhelmed with emotion and held back tears during her performance at the Grammy tonight.

The 26-year-old singer appeared on stage at the Staples Center on Sunday (January 26) to interpret a mix of her recent successes, after rejecting the awards last year for a dispute over the song’s choice.

From beginning to end, Ari killed his performance with versions of Imagine and 7 Rings, but it was his performance of Thank U, Next, where emotions surfaced.

Ari mentioned some of his ex-boyfriends as Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller at the beginning of the song, but he changed the lyrics to honor his beloved father, Edward Butera.

“I thank my dad,” because it’s really amazing, “Ari sang as she held back her tears. She drowned even more in the next line and shook her head to get back on track.

We are with you, Ari.

Perhaps Ariana’s emotional tribute to her father was inspired by Camila Cabello, who had just offered a sincere interpretation of First Man for her father. The videos of the Havana singer who spent time with her father over the years were screened on stage as a sweet tribute.

Ari’s voice was on the spot as always (Image: Getty Images)

Ari made a mix of his recent successes (Image: Invision / AP)

Ariana finally went to the dance (Image: Rex Features)

Ariana’s performance was a triumphant moment for the singer, as she decided not to appear at the Grammys 2018 last minute.

She had wanted to perform her new song 7 Rings in a two part mix. However, he was forbidden to choose the second song.

Ariana will expect to win one of the five awards she is waiting for, including the record of the year for 7 Rings (ironically), the album of the year with Thank U, Next and the best duo / pop group with Social House for their collaboration. Boyfriend.

More: Ariana Grande



Earlier in the night, the pop star had walked the red carpet in an impressive gray Giambattista Valli dress made to measure with a huge tulle skirt and matching gloves.

Of course, Ari wore her characteristic horsetail hairstyle that gave her extravagant outfit all the shine it deserves.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: The Prince of Usher tribute confuses Grammy viewers when FKA twigs are reduced to background dancers

MORE: BTS Army gets scared when K-pop stars reveal they’ve secretly met Beyonce and Jay Z