Ariana Grande made a surprising change in her disintegrating smash, “Thank You, Next,” while singing a medley of her hits on the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Big Sean is still not a match, songs about Ricky Alvarez still make her laugh, Pete Davidson is definitely not her husband, and Mac Miller is indeed still an angel.

It was the rule about her father, who was once alienated, who adapted Grande for the performance.

The original rule is: “One day I will walk down the aisle / hold my mother / I will thank my father / Because she has grown out of the drama.” She changed the last bit into: “Because he’s really great.”

Ariana and her father, Edward Butera, were alienated for several years after her parents got divorced.

The ‘Victorious’ alum told Seventeen Magazine in 2014 that their fight was one of the ‘hardest things’ she had ever had to deal with. “It’s private, but it happened last year.”

Little by little, Grande and Butera were able to repair gates. She told the publication that it took a long time before she was satisfied with whatever the cause was.

“The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am half my father, and many of my traits come from him,” she said. “So much of me comes from my father, and for so long I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with someone and still love them.”

Over the years, Edward has found his way to Ariana’s social media pages. She wished him a happy father’s day in 2017 and in the fall of 2019 he accompanied her for the European stage of her ‘Sweetener’ tour, as recorded via her Instagram story.

“Jetsetter dad. His first time in Europe,” she wrote at the time. “Trying to show him as many things as possible in such a short time. I cannot express that happy and grateful for this journey. My heart is screaming.”

Thanksgiving 2019 was the first time in nearly two decades that Grande celebrated a holiday with both her parents. By placing black-and-white snapshots of the day – including dancing and face painting – the singer endorsed a family photo: “First Thanksgiving with both my parents in 18 years!”

