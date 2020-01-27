After traveling for what feels like forever, Ariana Grande is finally home!

The singer Sweetener will perform in 2020 Grammys on Sunday – and he was impressed with his vocal acrobatics! The singer has been nominated for five different awards at the show, too, which is the perfect cover to what has been a fabulous good the past twelve months, to boot! So fun for her!

Dressed in nines with full-length gloves to prevent it (they WANT it), Ariana did her thing with a full backing orchestra to begin with, giving us a wonderful, smooth, liquid symphony sounds. Awesome !!

Watch her SLAAAY (below)!

One of the best voices of our time. Weather. #ArianaGrande hits the #GRAMMYs stage !!! pic.twitter.com/aWt1UFAPee

– Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 27, 2020

💍 @ArianaGrande is GOOD 💍 # GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KBVjSjXhl4

– iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 27, 2020

Ariana Grande changed the lyrics to “my dad is awesome” 😭😭😭😭 # Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/89C4DLEjZ0

– Bippity Boppity (@ Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

Me and all my BFFs dance to @ ArianaGrande’s performance #GRAMMYs rn 💞 pic.twitter.com/xS39BJXbA9

– iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 27, 2020

That’s it, all right! The queen has spoken !! Er, sing, that is!

What do I think of these, Perezcious readers ?!

Sound OFF in your comments (below) !!!!!

