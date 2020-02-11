Ariana Grande Boyfriend 2020: Who is she dating after Mikey Foster?

Since she’s still sending a big thank you to you, knowing Ariana Grande’s friend in 2020 is an ever-changing guessing game. The 26-year-old pop singer does not necessarily want to tell us about her relationship status since she has been associated with several big names in the past. But that doesn’t mean that she keeps all her recent appointments under wraps: On February 9, Ariana was actually seen outside of Los Angeles with a mysterious man. So who is the lucky one?

Although we’re not sure about this, we know the couple met in a bar (hey, Ari is just like the rest of us). According to TMZ, the singer of “7 Rings” had an entertaining evening with her friends last weekend when they landed outside of LA’s city limits in Northridge, California. Apparently “she rolled into the gastropub with a crew of friends around 1 am And among them was Mister Mystery Man.

While Ari and the crew were only at the bar for about half an hour, they and their friend had plenty of time to separate in their own cabin and steal a kiss. TMZ took a video of the moment, and it looks like Ari’s new guy is not famous (he was generally unrecognizable to people at the bar). We love that for you!

But what does that mean for Ariana’s last rumored romance with social house singer Mikey Foster? Well, folks, there was nothing to see. The couple triggered dating rumors for the first time after they were spotted holding hands last year – text messages, friends can too!

However, fans assumed that something more was going on when Mikey released a heartfelt birthday message for Ariana on Instagram in June. “You are one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year only gives you the joy you deserve. Love you. Happy birthday, ”he wrote.

When the fans started pushing the rumors a little too far, Ariana’s big brother, Frankie Grande, quickly ended: “My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relaxes. She is very single, ”he tweeted in September 2019.

Now the jury is out again. What do you have to say, Frankie?