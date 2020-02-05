Not everything is right between actress Rashami Desai and her boyfriend Arhaan Khan. In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami was seen talking about how much he wants to end his relationship with Arhaan after leaving the house. He even said he didn’t know about Arhaan’s previous marriage until host Salman Khan revealed the news on the show a while ago.

But this did not go well with Arhaan, who also participated in the program and was later evicted. According to him, Rashami is lying.

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan states that Rashami Desai is LYING, says “She knew about my marriage, not the child”

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Arhaan said: “Rashami knew about my marriage before entering the house. However, she did not know about the child. I would have told him at the right time.

He also said he has been projected as a villain on the show.

“They have projected me as a villain and it is humiliating. I am sure that their actions or silence could be the result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel that many things related to our relationship, which put me on the bench, could have been avoided if Rashami had spoken, ”added Arhaan Khan.

