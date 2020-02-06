Arhaan Khan is informed that he has lived in Rashami Desai’s house

In the episode “Bigg Boss 13”, which aired on Monday, actress and former candidate Devoleena Bhattacharya was seen telling Rashami how Arhaan used her. Rashami replied that she wanted to close Arhaan’s chapter forever.

Devoleena told Rashami that Arhaan’s mother and sister were living in her house, and told her that members of the society had sent them a legal notice.

According to republicworld.com, the club’s members made the decision after reports of the duo, who lived in Rashami’s house while they were away, appeared.

In the show’s media segment, Rashami clearly said that she doesn’t see her future with Arhaan. Arhaan is also busy clarifying his stance through interviews.

In an interview, Arhaan countered Rashami’s claim that he knew nothing about his previous marriage and said, “Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. However, she knew nothing about the child. I would have told her at the right time.”

Arhaan was dissatisfied with Devoleena and Arti Singh, who had bad conversations about him should not be offended and thoughtlessly questioned.

I was projected as a bad guy and it’s humiliating. I am sure that their actions or their silence are due to circumstances and situations inside the house.

“I feel that many things that have to do with our relationship and that have brought me into port could have been averted if Rashami had spoken.