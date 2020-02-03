Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most tedha seasons of the reality show so far! Now Rashami Desai and his link with Arhaan Khan have returned to the spotlight. It all started after Himanshi Khurana was heard telling Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh that he met Arhaan Khan outside the BB house and he also broke in front of her! While Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashed out at Arhaan and Himanshi, Arhaan Khan lashed out at Devoleena.

Arhaan Khan finally spoke about what happened when he met Himanshi Khurana and what is his opinion about Rashami Desai’s growing closeness with the arch-rival and former co-star, Sidharth Shukla. Speaking to TOI in his most recent interview, Arhaan has said that, contrary to what Himanshi Khurana said, he has no problem with Rashami being a friend of Sidharth Shukla. But Arhaan says he certainly has a big problem with Devoleena trying to force Rashami and Sidharth to approach.

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan attacks Devoleena Bhattacharjee, opens up on budding friendship with Sidharth Shukla

In statements to the publication, Arhaan has been quoted as saying: “Devoleena, who knows Rashami for only one month, wants to make a decision for her. She is trying to break our relationship without even being so close to us. If you’ve seen the episodes, Rashami has been trying to avoid the issue, she told Arti Singh too, but Devoleena is determined to break our relationship. When Devoleena said on the show that Arhaan Khan is not your type, Rashami clearly said he will go out to see. I want to ask who the hell is Devoleena to comment on our relationship. She is nobody to comment on our relationship. “

When asked about Himanshi’s revelation that he cried in front of her when they met outside BB’s house, Arhaan hurried to say, “Himanshi is like my sister and whatever I have done should be cause for concern. so I wouldn’t like to comment on that. Secondly, when it comes to Rashami trying to be a friend of Sidharth Shukla, I think it’sa great move on Rashami’s side. It’s a fantastic strategy and I have no problem with it “.

