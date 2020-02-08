Arewa Forum rejects Amotekun, Shege Ka Fasa safety outfits, for reasons

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, on Saturday criticized the initiative of regional security companies such as Shege Ka Fasa in the north and Amotekun in the southwest.

Speaking to ACF General Secretary DAILY POST, Anthony Sani said regional security equipment is not a response to Nigeria’s security challenges.

Sani said that the armed forces must be adequately equipped and positioned to combat insecurity rather than “multiplying security equipment”.

Recall that Southwest governors recently launched Operation Amotekun to fight crimes in the region.

A few days ago, some youth from the north drove Shege Ka Fasa’s safety equipment in the region.

In response to the creation of these security outfits, Sani said, “I don’t know anything about the security outfits created by northern youth. As a result, I cannot give a well-founded opinion on this topic.

However, I do not believe that the solution to the nation’s security challenges is to multiply security equipment.

“In order to deal with security challenges, the armed forces and the police must have a sufficient number of employees who are well trained and fully equipped.

“Fortunately, there are reports that the federal government has decided to do just that in order to conduct effective campaigns against security challenges.

Another area is that state governments address the underlying causes of insecurity, including poverty, which is associated with unemployment and ignorance. “

He noted that states lack the resources to train and equip regional security forces personnel.

Sani said, “I don’t see how regions can build regional security outfits. The regions have now been abolished in favor of states that have no money to hire adequate security forces and cannot adequately train and equip them.

“We also need to know that the current geopolitical zones are not in the constitution. As a result, they cannot legislate to support zonal security equipment. “