Arewa Advisory Forum worried about new Boko Haram attacks in northern Nigeria

The Arewa Advisory Forum (ACF) expressed concern over the wave of attacks and killings and the constant kidnapping of innocent souls in the country, particularly in the northern part by Boko Hram insurgents.

ACF specifically reported frequent attacks on innocent Nigerians along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

ACF National Advertising Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu in a statement released on Tuesday. Reports of daily attacks by Boko Haram insurgents against commuters and villagers on the road between the two states are disturbing and disturbing, given that several innocent people have been kidnapped, some killed.

He said that this implied that the only main road connecting Borno to other parts of the country was besieged by such attacks, adding that the situation threatened the socio-economic activities of Damaturu and Maiduguri thus placing the population in a state of fear and despair.

ACF urged security agencies to do more by not only repelling Boko Haram attacks, but also driving them out of their enclaves.

His words: “The, ACF calls on the military to maintain constant surveillance along Damaturu-Mainok-Jakana Auno and other parts of the states in order to secure the road and the villages along the axis. “ACF is also appealing to the federal government to provide adequate equipment and logistics to troops on the front lines to properly confront the terrorists. “Efforts to reconstruct war-torn areas can only be made and supported in a secure environment, hence the need for the military to be more proactive and to employ a strategy that will permanently degrade the activities of terrorists. ” The forum also called on communities to cooperate and share information with security agencies to make sense of the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists.