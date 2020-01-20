Area Students Celebrate MLK Day With Service To The Roanoke Community

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Although Martin Luther King, Jr.’s day is a day off for many, local students took advantage of it to help the community.

Several high schools and universities have partnered with Roanoke charities and nonprofits as part of the 25th Annual MLK Service Day.

Among them, the University of Radford, which has distributed approximately 450 staff, professors and student volunteers to nearly a dozen service sites in Roanoke and the New River Valley.

Sites like Feeding America Southwest Virginia, where two teams of volunteers have combined to check and sort about three tonnes of food.

“I feel like I’m very lucky, especially since I went to university, and I want to give back to this new community of which I am a part and everything that surrounds it,” said Isabelle Mazariego.

She is a member of the Radford club football team and has been joined by several of her teammates, including group captain Desirae Booth.

“Honestly, with all the volunteer activities we do, most of our list comes. So it’s just another activity they jumped into to get into the community, ”said Booth.

Classes in Radford don’t start until Tuesday, which means that volunteers have to come back a day earlier after the break, but the two women said they wouldn’t miss it.

“Go out and get into your community because it’s a good thing to be a good person and see everything like that,” said Booth.

Drive through town to the Roanoke rescue mission, and you will see the same thing; students from several local high schools packing, sorting and cleaning.

“This is what is so important – here these students have a day off from school and they spend their day here with us, giving to the community, just as Martin Luther King, Jr. would like them to do,” said Stacy Boris, the Roanoke Rescue Mission Special Project Coordinator.

She said that volunteers are still needed for the mission, so it’s heartening to see so many young students participating.

“It just gives us such a feeling of accomplishment and appreciation,” said Boris.

