Are you thinking of going vegan? What you need to know first

The vegan diet has become increasingly popular in recent years.

The shift from consumers to herbal alternatives has changed the options for fast food and groceries as Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat have become massive companies benefiting from this trend. According to a 2017 study, 6% of U.S. consumers say they are vegan, compared to only 1% in 2014.

“I chose a vegan diet for environmental and health reasons,” said Rebecca Roitman, a nutritionist at Cornell University.

“Years ago, it wasn’t mainstream, but more and more people are going vegan,” said Amy Kimberlain, a registered nutritionist who has advised many customers who want to switch to vegan food.

As with Roitman, many choose a vegan diet because of the health benefits. In fact, studies have shown that vegan diets, like vegetarian diets, are less at risk for many chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cancer, according to Sharon Palmer, a registered plant-based nutritionist and sustainability expert. Another main motivation, according to Palmer, is that vegans have the least environmental impact. Still others just want to pursue a vegan lifestyle for ethical reasons.

And vegans are becoming better known. Natalie Portman, Zac Efron, Ariana Grande, Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Alicia Silverstone and James Cameron eat vegan. Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Bill Clinton have all included vegan food in their lives. And Arnold Schwarzenegger, who says he is 99% vegan, produced the popular Netflix film “Game Changers” about vegan sportiness together with Cameron and Jackie Chan. Professional vegan athletes are Serena Williams and David Carter, the NFL Defensive Lineman, known as “The 300 Pound Vegan”.

Of course, rich and famous vegans have professional help to stay up to date and stay healthy (as there are many unhealthy vegan foods). If you don’t have a private chef and trainer, it’s important to learn about successful veganing.

While vegan food certainly has its advantages, the choice comes with some considerations. Before you go on the vegan train, here are five things to consider.

A vegan diet is more than just a plant-based diet

A vegan diet is much stricter than a flexible diet or even vegetarianism. In fact, a vegan diet is 100% plant-based, meaning that it doesn’t contain any animal foods, including dairy products (cheese, yogurt, milk, cream, butter). eggs; Meat, poultry or seafood; and for many, honey, Palmer explained.

A vegetarian diet excludes all animal meat (meat, poultry, seafood), but takes dairy products, eggs and honey into account. Flexitarian eaters focus on plant-based foods, but may also contain animal foods in limited quantities, including meat, poultry, and fish, as well as dairy and eggs.

Even though some people, including food bloggers, use the terms “vegetable” and “vegan” interchangeably, “vegetable” is an “umbrella term” and not synonymous with “vegan,” added Kimberlain, who is also a national spokesman for the academy for nutrition and dietetics. For example, while all vegans are vegetable, not all vegetable eaters are necessarily vegan. “Vegetable eaters may have a small portion of cheese or other animal protein,” said Kimberlain.

You have to be creative with cooking

Preparing a vegan diet may seem challenging at first, but there are many creative ways to use vegan substitutes. You can use tofu instead of meat in pan dishes and casseroles and use extra virgin olive oil instead of butter for frying, according to Palmer. She also likes to replace milk cheese with cashew cheese, which is made by soaking and pureeing cashew nuts with some spices. And using mushrooms in recipes can make for a hearty umami taste.

Kimberlain likes to use a “flaxseed egg” for baked goods – this is a tablespoon of flaxseed flour that is mixed with three tablespoons of water “until it binds like an egg”. Another ingredient she uses is agar instead of gelatin, which gives a jelly-like texture similar to pudding for pies. And aquafaba, the liquid from chickpeas, can mimic the properties of protein and be used as a meringue or mousse.

You must have vegan restaurant knowledge

“It’s always a good idea to check the menu online before eating and call the restaurant beforehand to make sure there are (vegan) options,” Palmer advised.

Restaurants often use a “v” or a leaf to indicate that a menu item is vegan, but they definitely ask questions. “A parmesan and chicken broth risotto is not vegan,” warned Kimberlain. “And if you want vegetarian burrito, ask for guacamole instead of sour cream and cheese.”

You can also simply ask the waiter to drop the cheese off for many classic restaurant items, e.g. B. vegetable burger, vegetable pizza, pasta with tomato sauce, vegetable fajitas and bean tacos or burritos, advised Palmer.

Apps like HappyCow or Vegman can help you find vegan restaurants nearby.

It can be difficult to meet some nutritional needs

“Concrete planning is needed to ensure the adequacy of the vegan diet,” said Kimberlain.

For example, because the digestibility of protein on a vegan diet decreases, the need for vegetable protein is slightly higher for vegans than for those who eat animal food, explained Kimberlain. For this reason, it is important to use a source of protein such as tofu, beans, tempeh, nuts and seeds at every meal, including breakfast.

“Someone may be eating oatmeal with plant-based milk and fruit for breakfast. I ask them to add hemp seeds, linseed or chia seeds, or even a nut butter like peanut butter,” said Kimberlain. This not only increases the protein; it keeps you full for longer and adds healthy fats.

In addition, soy milk is generally a higher protein choice than almond or cashew milk, for example, although some vegetable milk products may be fortified with pea protein.

Calcium is another nutrient that is relevant to the vegan diet, although it can be obtained from vegetable calcium sources such as tofu, almonds, kale, and broccoli, Palmer explained. It is also important to check whether plant milk, such as soy milk and yogurt, is fortified with calcium and vitamin D. “Some of the alternative dairy products are not fortified with calcium or vitamin D – this also applies to soy, coconut or almond-based plant yogurt,” said Kimberlain.

“While it is great that there are alternative products for those switching to a vegan diet, it is important to consider adding calcium and vitamin D to these products,” she added. According to Palmer, vitamin D is also contained in mushrooms that are exposed to sunlight, enriched orange juice and sunlight.

Since omega-3-rich fish is not taken into account in the vegan diet, omega-3 fatty acids must be obtained from plant sources such as walnuts, linseed, hemp, chia and algae preparations. And iron and zinc are other important minerals that are difficult to obtain on a vegan diet. “Plant-based iron has a lower bioavailability, so there is a higher need,” explained Kimberlain. Lentil soup and nut butter are good sources of plant-based iron. Nuts, grains and soy foods can also provide zinc.

But vitamin B12, which of course only comes from animal sources, is a different story. “B12 needs to be added to the vegan diet,” said Palmer.

“If you are a vegetarian, you get B12 from eggs. But for someone who is vegan, this is the only nutrient that I would recommend as a supplement, ”agreed Kimberlain.

It is also advisable to have your blood tested to ensure adequate blood levels of vitamins and minerals. “I’ve been vegan for almost five years now and have my blood checked regularly to make sure I’m not at risk of nutritional deficiencies,” added Roitman.

It may take some time

Becoming vegan is a process that doesn’t happen overnight. Even if you are excited to start with this new dining style, it is advisable to keep your expectations in check.

“It can take three to six months to completely switch to vegans,” said Kimberlain.

Making changes after another – such as going vegan for breakfast and then going over to lunch once you’ve mastered the morning meal – can feel a lot less overwhelming, however, she added.