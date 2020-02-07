Are you ready for the full moon How to take the best photos

Another special event is just around the corner and you don’t want to miss it.

A snow moon, the second full moon of winter, appears from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Before you go outside with your camera to take this Instagram-worthy picture, here are some tips and tricks from an avid space photographer.

Dennis Doucet, 61, has been taking stunning pictures of the moon shining over Kobe, Japan for several years, and many of his photos have even been published on CNN. For him, the moon symbolizes one of the “common constants of humanity”.

“When I’m abroad and I miss friends or family, I look at the moon and hope that they also look at the moon and that we have a shared experience,” said Doucet, who is originally from Canada, last told CNN Jahr.

Equipment

OK, let’s get down to business. First of all, you need the right equipment. Doucet recommends a good camera, different lenses and of course a tripod.

“I chose micro four thirds cameras because they are smaller, lighter, and cheaper than standard interchangeable cameras,” he said.

The reason he likes the smaller, lighter camera is that it’s easier to carry around, especially with all of your gear. He also suggests various lenses, from extreme wide angles up to 300 mm. The latter is “in relative resolution synonymous with a 600 mm telephoto lens of a normal camera”.

With this lens you can experience the moon up close.

Location, location, location

Now that you have your equipment, it’s time to choose the best site. Doucet usually takes pictures of his backyard, but during special events such as solar eclipses, moonrises and moonset, he looks for an area with a clear view and less light from the city.

He suggests downloading a moon finder app on your phone.

“Many of them can display this information in a real-time camera image on our cell phones,” he said. “We point the (cell phone) camera at the horizon and the app shows us where the moon (or the sun) will rise, its trajectory through the sky, where it will go, and the times of these events.”

In this way, you will find the perfect place to set up your tripod.

Before leaving the house, Doucet recommends that you have the right clothes for the weather (some nights get cold) and dress comfortably.

“Don’t put on your favorite clothes either – lying on the floor, climbing a tree, etc. can often give you an angle that makes the difference between a good and a BIG shot!”

The camera settings

Now to the annoying camera settings: This setting “Automatic” is not your friend when you take pictures of the moon, because the moon reflects a bundle of light from the sun.

“When a camera is set to“ AUTO ”, it“ sees ”the entire darkness (black) of the room and tries to expose it halfway between black and white. Therefore increase the exposure (by a multiple!). ,” he said.

“This increase in exposure will again wash out ALL features on the moon, and the resulting image will only show a (completely) white circle.”

But don’t fret, Doucet shares his exact settings that you can use, and he said it should deliver “fantastic exposures to the moon.”

When using a lens with a focal length (or equivalent focal length) of 600 mm or more:

ISO: 800

Aperture: 6.7 (or close)

Shutter speed: (somewhere in between) 1/1250 -1/2500 second

But wait, there’s more!

Doucet says that hand-shots are possible at these shutter speeds, but strongly recommends a tripod. He even suggests a remote release to avoid camera shake.

processing

Now that you have your pictures, Doucet suggests editing them in black and white. Here’s why:

“Since the moon floor (regolith) has a light, gray-brown color, it is not very photogenic and does not show much contrast between brightly lit areas and shadows,” he said. This then helps him adjust the contrast and brightness if necessary.

The plus point is that you don’t need fancy programs, he said. Most photo editing apps on our phone are suitable for this.

Now you can get started and take a perfect photo that you can show your friends.

Doucet’s latest advice is to make sure your equipment works before you leave home. Always take extra batteries and a new memory card with you.

“And the most important thing of all: HAVE FUN!”