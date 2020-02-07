Are you planning a medal in Netanyahu?

Editor’s Note: Pedro Brieger is a journalist and editor of the Argentino Sociologist responsible for the publication of texts and texts on an international level. Actualmente se desempeña como director of NODAL, an exclusive portal for América Latina and El Caribe. In other words: Clarín, El Cronista, La Nación, Página / 12, Somos, Le Monde Diplomatique and Panorama. A larger part of the working time is considered important for radio and television in Argentina. Las opiniones expresadas en este artículo son propias del autor.

(CNN Español– El humorista argentino Adrián Stoppelman popularizó la frase “pasan cosas raras” and the analizar temas políticos o de la vida cotidiana and son muy extraños y nos con la boca abierta. Seguramente esté dentro de la categoría mayor de “The document” Paz para la Prosperidad “was created together with the President of the EE.UU, Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamín Netanyahu in the Casa Blanca. You can draw up a plan for a conflict-related resolution and you can clarify it make that relates to a multiple examination.

This is the answer to the question whether there is a “Mediador” or a “Trabajo-Equipo” in an EE.UU. y que ellos aman a Israel ”.

In reality, there is no additional way to determine the president, or to make decisions that have been made in relation to the Middle East, Trump and Discurso, under the motto “Hecho mucho por Israel” in this case You Jerusalén, Tantas veces planteado por otros presidentes, pero concretado durante su gestión. Tampoco extrañó que en el mismo discurso ratificara la soberanía de Israel via altos del Golán, territorio de Siria conquistado en 1967 y que el gobierno sirio reclama infructuosamente que le devuelvan.

Pero es extraño presentarle al mundo an “acuerdo del siglo” between palestinos and israelíes sin presencia palestina. There is no podium for a diversion, a tampon for a diversion to a general diversion to Israel, a menu for a fragmentation of a parliament and a virtual diversion for a diversion after a gobierno sistema político y debilitado a Netanyahu está debilitado.

A request for a critical, unilateral and confirmed opinion on an election campaign in Israel is a preference for the Prime Minister and a legal dispute. Ehud Olmert, a former prime minister of Israel, is a real prime minister who deals with the issue of “Pro Palestino” and deals with the issue of “apartheid” la minoría blanca a la mayoría negra en Sudáfrica durante décadas.

Puede un plan de “paz” Derivative and politics of apartheid? ¡Qué extraño! Pasan cosas raras, verdad?

The Netanyahu Post Plan? first appeared on KESQ.