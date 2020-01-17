Monica Lewinsky has intervened in the recently announced Donald Trump legal team, which includes in particular former independent lawyer Ken Starr.

This “is definitely a day‘ are you kidding? “A little,” Lewinsky wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Lewinksy, a former White House intern who is now an activist against bullying, became a household name in the US. UU. When the details of his relationship with then President Bill Clinton were made public and became a central feature of his political trial.

Although extramarital affairs are not considered crimes that cannot be tried, Starr and Republicans in Congress attacked Clinton for perjury after lying about his relationship with Mrs. Lewinsky under oath.

In the investigation that followed, Lewinsky and Clinton were subject to intense sensational and press scrutiny. In recent years, Ms. Lewinsky has resurfaced in the public arena, and has influenced her past and the American culture of public shame she said she personally endured.

Lewinsky also spoke about his feelings for Starr in a 2018 essay for Vanity Fair, in which he detailed a casual encounter with Starr in a restaurant, years after Clinton’s impeachment trial.

“Ken Starr asked me several times if I was” doing O.K. “A stranger could have deduced from his tone that he had really cared for me over the years. His behavior, almost pastoral, was between avuncular and creepy. He kept touching my arm and elbow, which made me feel uncomfortable.” , wrote.

The Trump Senate political trial will begin Tuesday, when Starr and the rest of the president’s legal team, which includes attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein among the clients he has defended, and Florida’s former attorney general, Pam Bondi, will address the president’s behavior.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

Regardless of the legal representation, it is widely accepted that Trump is likely to be acquitted by the Senate, due to the high voting threshold necessary for the removal of a president and the fact that Republicans control the majority of the legislative body’s votes.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong in his attempts to force Ukraine to initiate an investigation against Joe Biden.

