Are you charging your phone via a public USB port? Beware of “Juice Jacking”

Photo credit: AL Robinson / Shutterstock

Have you ever used a public charging station to charge your phone when the battery is empty? If so, pay attention to “Juice Jacking”.

Cyber ​​criminals attempt to infect your mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, access your personal information, or install malware while you are charging it.

Juice jacking is a cyber attack in which criminals use publicly available USB charging ports or cables to install malicious software on your mobile device and / or steal personal information from it.

Even a 60 second start can be enough to compromise your phone’s data. This is due to the fact that both power and data streams can be transmitted simultaneously via USB cable. Victims can be vulnerable to identity theft, financial fraud, and significant stress.

USB charging stations are widely used in shopping centers, airports, hotels, fast food restaurants and even in public transportation. While juicers are not new or very common yet, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office recently identified them as a significant threat, especially for travelers who are easily caught and who need a battery boost.

How does it work?

First, the attackers manipulate the charging stations or cables in public areas and install malicious software on them. This software then infects unsuspecting users’ phones, who then connect the manipulated charger.

The software can attack, damage or even disable your phone. It can also steal or delete data from your phone and possibly spy on your usage activity, provided your personal information, such as account numbers, usernames, passwords, photos and emails, is transmitted to the perpetrator.

How can I tell if juice has been withdrawn?

Hacked mobile devices often go undetected. However, there are some telltale signs that your device may have been hacked. These include:

A sudden increase in battery usage or a quick charge loss indicates that a malicious app may be running in the background

The device is working slower than usual or is restarting without notice

Apps take a long time to load or crash frequently

excessive warming

Changes to device settings that you have not made

increased or abnormal data usage.

How do i protect myself

Manipulations on USB charging stations or USB cables are hardly recognizable. However, there are some simple ways to protect yourself from juice robbery:

Avoid USB charging stations

Use AC outlets instead of USB ports

Use a portable battery bank (your own, not a borrowed one!)

Carry your own charging cable and adapter

Use a data blocking device like SyncStop or Juice-Jack Defender. These devices physically prevent data transmission and only let power through while charging

Use pure USB power cables like PortaPow that do not transfer data.

And if you need a charging station, leave your phone locked. USB ports typically don’t sync data from a locked phone. With most mobile phones, you will be asked for permission to connect the USB port to your phone’s data when you connect it. If you use an unknown or untrustworthy connection, you should refuse to do so.

I think I would have got a juice robbery – what can I do?

If you suspect you are a victim, there are several things you can do to protect the integrity of your device:

Monitor your device for unusual activity

delete suspicious apps that you can’t remember installing

Restore the factory settings of your device

Install antivirus software like Avast Antivirus or AVG AntiVirus

Keep your mobile device’s system software up to date. Developers are constantly patching common types of malware.

A lot of data is stored on our mobile devices these days, and protecting our privacy is vital. Even though juicers are not a common threat, it is important to ensure the security of our mobile devices. So the next time you’re considering a public USB cradle or USB cable, ask yourself if it’s worth it, especially since your personal information is at stake.

Do you see the blue car in D8? A robot charges it

Provided by

The conversation

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Quote:

Are you charging your phone via a public USB port? Beware of “Saftraub” (2020, February 6)

accessed on February 6, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-usb-port-beware-juicejacking.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.