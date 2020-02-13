Are we in a hurry to ignore the risks?

Almost 400,000 ringtones were sold in December. It was the largest month of sales ever – the same month that the company came under fire due to several hacks. Northeastern Professor David Choffnes suspects that comfort and fear may have driven these sales. Photo credit: Matthew Modoono / Northeastern University

Taylor Swift uses it to identify stalkers. Retail stores use it to offer a checkoutless, cashless experience. Even churches join in to keep an eye on their congregation.

Face recognition software – a technology that easily identifies people by their faces – has increasingly found its way into the most intimate corners of our lives.

The benefits, we are told, are countless. Law enforcement agencies, airports, and business owners have quickly introduced the tool in the name of security. Retailers and social media platforms praise convenience as an important reason why they chose facial recognition.

Last month, the London Police Department announced it would install cameras in locations popular with shoppers and tourists to identify criminal suspects. London is the latest in a growing list of cities dedicated to facial recognition. The decision has sparked an ongoing debate among data protection advocates on how security can be reconciled with privacy and freedom of the individual.

David Choffnes, an associate professor at Northeastern University, whose research focuses on distributed systems, networking, data protection and security, warns that given the fact that so much is at stake, the potential risks of these monitoring tools are worthwhile to check before using it.

“I think we really need to understand the risks of these technologies before we use them on a very large scale, where unknown risks can manifest themselves on an extremely large scale,” said Choffnes, founding member of the Northeast Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute.

The benefits from a public security perspective are fairly easy to understand, he says. If someone steals a car or kidnaps a child, video surveillance can make the difference between identifying the perpetrator within hours of the crime occurring, when law enforcement officers have the highest chance of solving a crime. After all, it was an ad hoc surveillance network that helped the authorities quickly identify and find the suspects in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

“A big motivator for the missions we see today is crime,” says Choffnes. “(Thinking works) There are cases that may have been resolved if we had surveillance material where the criminals were, so let’s put it all over the place.”

On the other hand, we must not overlook the existing cases of misuse, abuse and unauthorized use of surveillance data. This has enabled all types of malicious behavior, including stalking, blackmail, and case positions.

“The bottom line is that the more surveillance there is, the more monitoring there is that this data could be compromised or misused,” Choffnes says. “And if the data weren’t there at all, there would be no opportunity for it.”

At this point, it is difficult to know all the damage and benefits of face detection or public surveillance cameras, Choffnes says. He is deeply concerned about how certain governments have used facial recognition to track down and arrest peaceful, democracy-friendly demonstrators.

“In the long term, I’m worried about something like this that could be used against law-abiding citizens,” he says. “And ultimately, we don’t have the data to know or quantify what the benefits are and whether or not the harm outweighs the benefits.”

As part of a research project last year, Choffnes found that ring devices, which are wireless video doorbells that allow visitors to be seen at their doorstep, recorded motion for 10 seconds using motion sensors without indicating to visitors that they were filmed.

The company, which is owned by Amazon, has been criticized for its partnership with more than 400 law enforcement agencies. Ring said the partnerships were established to assist in police investigations and provide additional protection against criminals and intruders.

It then became known last month that the device’s mobile application was filled with third-party trackers that send personal information to analytics and marketing companies, including customer name, IP address, cellular operator, and sensor data. Choffnes is not surprised by the news.

“I think if some consumers find out that video data is shared, they will say great and send it to law enforcement (and other parties). I have nothing to hide,” he says. “And others may realize that they do not want activities in their area, including their own activities, to be sent to the police and archived indefinitely, especially without their knowledge and consent.”

Still, the device’s online sales have skyrocketed. Almost 400,000 ringtones were sold in December. It was the largest month of sales ever – the same month that the company came under fire due to several hacks. Choffnes suspects that comfort and fear may have driven these sales.

“There is also a reinforcing effect,” he says. “When you see your neighbor posting pictures of someone stealing something from their front door, you think,” Hey, this is a cool device that they can use to know what happened. Now I want one too because it makes me feel safer when I have this device. “Of course the irony is that it doesn’t offer additional protection against someone who steals packages.”

Choffnes says he doesn’t have a ring or other video doorbell.

“I’ve learned enough doorbells connected to the Internet to keep them safe in my lab,” he says.

