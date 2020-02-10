Are Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid friends after the week’s breakups?

We love to see it! Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are friends after they split up from The Weeknd … or so it seems on Instagram. The 27-year-old singer from “Lose You to Love Me” published a post on her Instagram on Friday, February 7, for her last Dazed cover shoot. The picture showed Gomez wearing massive pink gloves as she posed in a jersey on the roof of a building. As expected, the picture received several million likes from fans. Among these people? Bella Hadid.

Well, a like may not mean much, but given the story of Hadid and Gomez, it shows that they are cool together. Hadid and The Weeknd dated back and forth from 2015 to 2019. The Weeknd Gomez dated during one of her break times. After Hadid and The Weeknd split forever in 2019, the model got hot in November for deleting a supportive comment she wrote on Gomez’s Instagram. After the fans pointed out, Gomez said, “That sucks.” She then apologized for her reaction and asked the fans not to bother Hadid just because they have the same ex-boyfriend. “I shouldn’t be spoken without the truth. I’m sorry,” she wrote. “Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

Since then, the two seem good. Gomez follows Hadid on Instagram, although the model doesn’t follow her. And they often like each other’s instagrams as a subtle sign of support. TMZ reported in November that Gomez and Hadid discussed their drama after Instagram’s mishap. “Bella really went out of her way to grab Selena this weekend to crush potential beef. We say potential because the internet (yes, EVERYONE on the web) thought Bella was shadowing the singer, TMZ reported.

We are so glad that Hadid and Gomez are friends now. Here here about this power friendship.