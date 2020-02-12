Are robots designed to involve the LGBTQ + community?

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new short article in the magazine Nature machine intelligenceRoger A. Søraa from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and co-authors Eduard Fosch-Villaronga from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands and Adam Poulsen from Charles Sturt University in Australia discuss what robot queering entails could bring.

“We absolutely need to develop mechanisms and guidelines that recognize the importance of inclusiveness, diversity and non-discrimination for the LGBTQ + community in the development and use of robots and AI,” wrote the researchers.

They point out that technology is not developed in a vacuum, but reflects prejudices and reproduces social values ​​and beliefs.

Søraa is active in robot and cyborg research through the newly launched laboratory for immersive technology and social robots at NTNU and has been involved in queer and gender debates, including the launch of the NTNU LGBTQ + employee networks.

Søraa and his co-authors emphasize that queer perspectives on robots and machines are not taken into account. They argue that this should be better recognized both in research and in the design of the robots of the future, and that developers and designers should be more involved in the way they build and manufacture machines that are increasingly among us, speak and act.

