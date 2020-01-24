Fans have wondered if Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have been back together since they appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden late last year, and now we could finally get one answer closer. But first, when you read this and ask yourself: back together? When were they ever together? You’re not alone. It seems to be a little known fact that 24-year-old Kendall and 25-year-old Harry went back and forth between 2013 and 2014. While neither of them spoke directly about their relationship, Kendall’s father Caitlyn Jenner may have just revealed the truth about their status in a new clip from I’m A Celebrity … Get me out of here!

Caitlyn was sitting with her castmate, Roman Kemp, for a quick chat about FaceTime in the TV series. The topic soon turned to Harry Styles. Roman asked about Kendall’s alleged relationship with pop star “Adore You,” and Caitlyn didn’t hold back. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said: “I only met (Harry) with Kendall at one event. He looked like a gentleman. “We are not surprised.

Caitlyn continued that Harry was always good with Kendall. “(Kendall) always speaks very highly of him,” she said. “I do not know what happened.” That means that something seems to have happened there initially. CapitalFM shares Caitlyn’s view that a reunion between the two would be “amazing”.

As for supermodel Kendall and her former boyfriend Harry, recent interactions seem to suggest that more is going on between them than either would like to allow. When the two appeared on the Late Late Show last year, they played a game of “Spill Your Guts” or “Fill Your Guts”, in which, as you suspected, the participants either had to “captivate” or take something rough. Of course, sensitive issues emerged.

Kendall sat across from Harry – who was a guest host on the show that evening – and asked the pop star some questions that were sent in by enthusiastic fans. She went straight to the most juicy question: “Die to know that. Which songs from your last album took care of me? “(We put our money in Harry’s single” Watermelon Sugar “, but that’s just us.)

Harry looked genuinely amazed. “So I would say Track … Um …”, he said obviously hesitating. He couldn’t stand the heat and instead went for a bite of cod sperm. Harry later said, “Kendall, we’ve been friends for a while.”

This leads us to the golden question: what friends exactly? I think we all know.