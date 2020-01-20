Are BMC study tours a good use of public funds?

After intervening for a severe flak for what was considered an unnecessary waste of public funds, the agents of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had, in 2016, themselves decided to stop the “ study trips ” ‘in other cities or countries. Now, a multitude of proposals for such “study trips” are again made by companies under various pretexts.

BMC works council chairman Datta Pongade of Shiv Sena recently proposed a study tour to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with the stated purpose of studying the drainage system and borrowing ideas that may be reproduced in Mumbai to combat waterlogging.

The tour proposal was modified by another member, who instead proposed a study visit to Chandigarh. The Civic Improvement Committee also offered a study tour to visit Bengaluru, Ooty and Mysuru. FPJ asked its readers, “Will BMC companies'” study trips “work, or are they just a waste of public money?” Here’s a look at what a representative sample of Mumbaikars had to say on the issue:

“I think sending business leaders on study trips is a waste of public money, because they don’t do anything on the ground, but just make proposals on paper. I lost all my house during the 2005 floods and since then our city has been in heavy rain for a long time, the whole city is flooded and the demography and topography of Mumbai are very different from all other cities, so what works in other cities may not be possible here, “said Elcy. Pinto, a teacher.

“I believe BMC. Companies are going on study tours because they feel that more exposure will help them solve our problems. It is a good idea if these tours are regulated and no one ends up take his family and friends with them The final result will be judged by us in the next election as they seek to vote “, – Adnan Shaikh, lawyer.

“It is a good initiative because I think that if done correctly, the corporators will learn a lot, provided their work is at ground level. The BMC must make sure to submit a report on the work done on the base Speaking of public money, I suggest that the civic body make the balance sheet and accounts available in the public domain, “commented Swapnil Patil, a patent agent.

“If all the corporators are interested in leaving, they must pay for the trip themselves. Taxpayers’ money should not be used for these visits. None of the corporators report on what they learned from the visits. But with the continuous improvement of the technological aspects in all the other fields, it is important to acquire and share this knowledge with other countries so that we have up-to-date and up-to-date knowledge. is not taken seriously, it ultimately affects the development of the city and it is something that must be taken seriously by the corporators. They are chosen by the citizens to ensure that the work they do is aimed at develop the city “, – Mayur Patankar, director of photography.

“The corporators could use public money and have a gala time on the tour. Even if they learn something, how many of them will take the effort to implement it in Mumbai? Instead, the BMC should send students or professors, who are researching or working in the field, who can really take advantage of the opportunity and implement new measures. This can help us in our academics and also provide a chance to contribute to society, “—Maya Kadwadkar, student and professional disc jockey (DJ)

“Everyone knows how BMC officials and bodybuilders abuse public money. They always say they go on study tours to learn new techniques to develop the city, but everything stays on paper and ends up wasting crores on vacation and not learning anything useful. “, – Anjali Singh, banker.

“Instead of wasting money on unwanted research, companies should stop illegal construction in their areas, particularly those that could harm the environment and curb encroachment,” said lawyer Sumesh Panjwani.

“It is a good idea to send corporators for study trips, but only if they are spending their own money. They can use the big salaries they receive. Also, I think, a system can be introduced in which only eligible and educated corporators are sent on study trips, in order to avoid the misuse of public funds and also the tour ”, – – Omkar Khanaj, professional player of kabaddi.

“BMC corporators’ study tours are a good idea because they help the corporators to observe the practical aspects of new challenges and technologies with change over time. In addition, it will give the corporators a field experience. However “I think that once elected, I think companies should submit a detailed report of their visit to ensure the utmost transparency in the matter,” said Abhishek Yadav, director of corporate communications.

“It is a great idea because these Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporatives are our representatives and if they go on such a tour, they can understand the systems and work processes of the respective places they visit. four days in Andaman and the Nicobar Islands to study the water storage and drainage system there gave the corporators an impression and a sense of how things work there. It will help them to learn and effectively apply similar policies here as well. Such trips will certainly pay dividends. And, I believe, they will boost the development of our city. I don’t think there should be a problem if society uses public funds for such study tours, “- Krithika Acharya, social media analyst.

.