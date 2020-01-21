Archie Godparents - The identity of Archie's mysterious godfather revealed!

Six months later Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Baptism in July, the identity of his godparents has finally come to light!

Well, three of them – we don’t know exactly how many people Harry and Meghan asked to be a sponsor for her child.

Of the three, Archie’s godmother was found to be Tiggy Pettifer, while Mark Dyer and Charlie van Straubenzee were his two grandfathers.

We found that Tiggy was Harry and Williams’ nanny and it is touchingly clear that she is a character in Harry’s life, to whom he shows a lot of affection and gratitude.

This can also be seen in the choice of Mark Dyer and Meghan as Archie’s godfather. Mark used to be an honorary assistant Prince Charlesand is said to have gotten close to Harry and William when they were growing up.

Meanwhile, Charlie van Straubenzee is a close friend of Harry and even asked Harry to be his best man when he married in 2018 (a village wedding where Meghan turned 37 by the way)

There may be friends of Meghan who act as godparents for Archie, but we are unlikely to find out who they are, since it was previously announced that the identity of his godparents would remain “private”.

How is 8 month old Archie doing today? Pretty good, sounds like! Harry revealed that his son had recently seen snow for the first time, which he thought was “damn brilliant”. (The Sussexes are currently spending the winter in a remote area of ​​Vancouver Island in Canada.)

And you’ve heard about the Meghan effect – get ready for the Archie effect now! Archie recently proved that he can become a style icon every inch when his mother’s cute bobble hat boosted the sales of a community knitting group in New Zealand.

