Archana Puran Singh calls Sidharth Shukla A “JERK”; Hit it for “F ** k Off Remark”

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed numerous fights, but those that have been attracting many eyeballs are those of Sidharth Shukla. Whether Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill, actor Dil Se Dil Tak has blocked the horns many times. Recently, he was even heard saying ‘f ** k off’ to his close friend Arti Singh and received criticism from multiple celebrities such as Samir Soni, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani for it.

It all started when former Bigg Boss contestant Samir Soni turned to his Instagram account to get support for Arti Singh and criticized Shukla for using those words against him. He wrote: “I’m sorry, I’m pointing to Sid and I don’t know who deserves more, but I’m against anyone who behaves this way.” I spent more than a hundred days in season 4 and there was almost no abuse or physical aggression, not that we didn’t feel that way, we only knew how to behave on national television. Sometimes I wonder how many girls would be fine if their boyfriends mistreated them or told them to leave just because they were upset (right or wrong). I’m sorry, not because of the way they raised me.

Bigg Boss 13: Archana Puran Singh calls Sidharth Shukla “JERK”; Hit it for “F ** k Off Remark”

To this, the special guest of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh, also commented and expressed his anger.

Archana wrote: “This is how Samir is done! Totally in conjunction with what you say. That Sid is a jerk. It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how the channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins … The way he drives is terrible. I can’t stand the boy “

But that’s not all, several other actors also went to the comments section and pointed out the aggressive behavior of Sidharth Shukla.

Check out the post below:

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Z2gINlrE3/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is in its last week, and the final is scheduled for February 15, 2020.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!