Darbar’s maker, AR Murugadoss, had enough threats and compensation claims from several distributors in recent days after the poor show of his movie at the box office. The filmmaker moved to the Superior Court of Madras to request permission for police protection.

According to several reports, the famous filmmaker has received numerous calls of threats from alleged distributors asking him to reimburse the losses suffered after the bad business of the film.

AR Murugadoss wants police protection and Darbar from Rajinikanth Is the reason behind this?

It is also known that the film was made at an estimated cost of Rs 200 million and Rajinikanth has charged more than Rs 100 million.

Speaking of Darbar, the film released on the occasion of Pongal. The action thriller has Nayanthara as the protagonist of the film and Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist.

The protagonist of Rajinikanth also has Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and was produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under productions of Lyca.

