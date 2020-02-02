‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard admits to getting Johnny Depp into an audio clip

A new surfaced audio clip seems to contain that Aquaman Amber Heard admits that she has beaten her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Fantastic Beasts actor Johnny Depp and Aquaman star Amber Heard were married from 2015 to 2017. Now the former couple is going through a case of domestic violence issued by Amber Heard. The case has been going on for several months now and new developments continue to emerge.

The Daily Mail has obtained an audio clip allegedly from a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that took place in 2015. In the audio clip, Aquaman star Amber Heard admits to “touching” Johnny Depp:

“I’m sorry I didn’t hit you over your face with a hard slap, but I hit you, it didn’t hit you. Honey, you didn’t hit. I don’t know what the movement of my actual hand was, but I’m fine “I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t hit you, I hit you.”

Johnny Depp had this to say about their relationship in the audio clip:

“I left last night Honestly, I swear because I couldn’t accept the idea of ​​more physicality, more physical abuse on each other. Because if we had gone ahead with it, it would have become f – bad. And baby, I have you told this before. I’m terrified, we are now a crime scene. “

In the audio clip, Amber Heard also warned Johnny Depp that she might hit him again:

“I can’t promise I won’t get physical anymore. God, sometimes I get so angry I lose it.”

Johnny Depp will play his role as the villain Gellert Grindelwald again in the third Fantastic Beasts movie, while Amber Heard is expected to return as Mera in the Aquaman sequel.

Source: The Daily Mail

