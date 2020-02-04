‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard admits to getting Johnny Depp into an audio clip

Aquaman star Amber Heard admits that she has ‘beaten’ her ex-husband Johnny Deppn with a new surfaced audio clip.

Fantastic Beasts actor Johnny Depp and Aquaman star Amber Heard were married between 2015 and 2017. Now the former couple is going through a case of domestic violence issued by Amber Heard. The case has been going on for several months now and new developments continue to emerge.

The Daily Mail has obtained an audio clip allegedly from a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that took place in 2015. In the audio clip, Aquaman star Amber Heard admits to “touching” Johnny Depp:

“I’m sorry I didn’t hit you over your face with a hard slap, but I hit you, it didn’t hit you. Honey, you didn’t hit. I don’t know what the movement of my actual hand was, but I’m fine “I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t hit you, I hit you.”

Johnny Depp had the following to say about their relationship in the audio clip:

“I left last night Honestly, I swear because I couldn’t accept the idea of ​​more physicality, more physical abuse on each other. Because if we had gone ahead with it, it would have become f – bad. And baby, I have you told this before. I’m terrified, we are now a crime scene. “

In the audio clip, Amber Heard also warned Johnny Depp that she might hit him again:

“I can’t promise I won’t get physical anymore. God, sometimes I get so angry I lose it.”

Johnny Depp will play his role as the villain Gellert Grindelwald again in the third Fantastic Beasts movie, while Amber Heard is expected to return as Mera in the Aquaman sequel. In the meantime, fans can watch the latest Amber Heard appearance as Mera on all Aquaman home media formats. Here is the official synopsis for Aquaman:

Van Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman”, starring Jason Momoa. The film reveals the story of origin of half-human, half-Atlantic Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his life – one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he is was born to be … a king.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman plays Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry.

Aquaman is available on Digital HD, 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. Stay up to date with the latest news about the Aquaman and Fantastic Beasts sequel in addition to the case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Source: The Daily Mail

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.