April Reign explains why only ‘diversity’ fails

“If you give a party and you want everyone to come, equity ensures that there are different price points. Diversity invites everyone. Inclusion is actually asking people to dance as soon as they are at the party. “- April Reign

It is 2020 and this prize season looks really white. What happened to all those ‘diversity initiatives’, you say? April lawyer reign.

The advocate of diversity and inclusion behind #OscarsSoWhite brought the conversation about the open whiteness of the Oscars – his nominees and voters – to Twitter in 2015.

Because of this activism, the Academy committed itself to substantial change in 2016 – set a goal to double its number of members by 2020. But as the 2020 Oscar nominees suggest, there is still a need for a continuation of the conversation; both during the awards season and afterwards. Issues of diversity and inclusion reach far beyond Tinseltown.

“There is really no industry in the United States that does not suffer from the lack of integration of marginalized communities,” Reign said.

