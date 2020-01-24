Scroll to view more pictures

There was a time when applying liquid eyeliner seemed impossible, but after a lot of practice it almost became second nature to me. Still, I think it’s time to tackle the next tricky beauty look–Yes, madam, I am talking about how to apply an eyeshadow with creases. Lately, celebrities and beauty gurus have been living off of a pinched cut look. Even though the final glamor may seem daunting, it is not that hard to create if you break through the process from start to finish.

“A crease can be applied to many different eye shapes because it really gives the eye a dimension and makes it appear even more open,” said Sir John, star makeup artist at L’Oréal Paris. He made a few creases with his celebrity customers (like Beyoncé, NBD), and with a palette in hand and his tips, I put together the perfect step-by-step instructions for nailing creased eyeshadows. If you plan to match the look to your own eyes, read on to find the best approach.

Apply primer to your eyelids

Not so fast! Before you even think about reaching for a pallet, put down a base to make sure your lids are properly prepared. I apply a thin layer of the Amplifying Eye Primer from Fenty Beauty Pro Filt and let it work for about 30 seconds. If you don’t like the sticky feel or worry about shadow wrinkles, you can apply the foundation with a translucent powder before proceeding with your shadows.

Hollow out the eye with a matte shadow

Before you can make a fold, you need to create a certain depth. “I would start with a light to medium brown shade to hollow out the eye and gradually polish the shade,” says Sir John. The Revolution Beauty Forever Flawless Decadent eyeshadow palette has the perfect colors for a warm, reddish cut. That’s why I take “Sahara” and “Grandeur” on a fluffy pleated brush and work the matte brown tones into my natural fold.

I make sure to bring the colors a little above my natural crease. I open my eyes as I mix to make sure the shadow is still visible. (No, my appearance is not quite dull because my brush had a little shimmering residue from previous glam. Not me, okay?)

Use a darker shade to add and define drama

Next, use a more precise brush and a darker, matte hue to add depth before cutting the fold. A dark brown would be enough, but for my reddish look, I used a combination of “Hedonic” and “Splendid” and worked it directly over my crease to deepen the light brown mixture I made a step before.

“If you have deep-set eyes, I wouldn’t recommend over-contouring because you already have this natural cavity,” says Sir John. In this case, the additional definition can feel difficult. Finally, with a flat brush, I put more of the dark shadow on the outer third of my lid.

Carve or “cut” the fold with concealer

Here we go! To make the look really perfect, I live and die for the Revolution Beauty Cut Crease Canvas. However, if you don’t consider yourself glamorous enough to justify the purchase, your concealer and a flat shader brush will do the trick. With my eyes open I look directly into my mirror and cut the product with a semicircle directly over my natural hollow.

“The best way to cut out the fold is to follow the groove in the eye socket to find the correct placement,” says Sir John. When I’m satisfied with the shape, I apply a little more product and coat the inner two thirds of the lid with it. Don’t worry about blending this in the darker shadows of the outer third, as the next steps will ensure a seamless blend.

Apply a shimmering shadow to the concealer

Now we’re getting on, guys Next I take “mica” and put the shadow on the inside two thirds of my lid with a flat brush until the entire concealer is covered. Next, I take a darker, bronze-colored shimmer called “Luxe” and put it between “Mica” and my dark red outer third. I am merging until the shimmering part of my eye gently merges into the dark outside corner. It seems simple, but this perfect mix can be the most arduous step, so be patient!

Cut the fold with a glitter liner

Since I’m not yet a professional creaser like Sir John, the crease I carve with my concealer is not always as sharp as I would like it to be. So I use a little liner to reinforce it. It looks like you’re exceptionally talented and go far beyond, but in fact it’s the perfect way to cover up a sloppy carving job!

I take the “Gold” PYT Beauty Glam Glitter Gel on a liner brush and use it to draw my crease, starting near my inner corner and up to the middle of my lid. This is the moment when the look really comes together and I’m looking forward to the grief.

Complete your subtleties (eyelashes, liners, etc.)

As soon as your cut is softened, you can adjust the look to your liking. I always take my Kaja Wink Stamp Wing Eyeliner & Pen and create a quick and easy liner look (if you are really trying to improve your glamorous game, this Stamp-On Wing is a MUST!).

Then I apply my KISS Blowout Lashes in “Pageboy” and highlight my inner corner and my brows with my sparkling shade of choice. Finally, I lightly run one of my darker mats over my lower lash line. Time to reach for my ring light.

Start a YouTube channel and become a professional beauty guru

You are done! You look so good! When the glamor of my cut lines is complete, I finish the rest of my makeup and feel like a total professional. James Charles never could! Once you’ve mastered this basic approach to cut folds, you’re no longer afraid to get creative and push your limits. Try different color schemes, a more dramatic liner, euphoric rhinestones or whatever your extra heart desires.

Don’t be surprised if Sir John calls you the master of creases. Here’s everything you need to create this look.

