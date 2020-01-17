Applications may soon be able to predict your life expectancy, but you want to know?

The use of devices such as fitness trackers will become vital in predicting life expectancy in the future. Credit: Shutterstock

This question has endured in cultures and cultures. It has created a multitude of religions and spiritual paths for thousands of years, and more recently, some extremely fun applications.

But this question now begs for a different answer, as technology is slowly bringing us closer to the precise prediction of the answer.

Predicting people’s life expectancy or “personal life expectancy” (PLE) would greatly change our lives.

On the one hand, it can have policy-making benefits and help optimize the health of a person or the services he or she receives.

However, the potential misuse of this information by the government or the private sector poses serious risks to rights and privacy.

Although creating an accurate life expectancy is difficult today, due to the complexity of life-sustaining factors, emerging technologies could do so in the future.

How do you calculate life expectancy?

Predicting life expectancy is not a new concept. Experts do this at the population level, sorting people into groups, often by region or nationality.

Also, tools such as deep learning and artificial intelligence can be used to examine complex variables, such as biomedical data, to predict one’s biological age.

Biological age refers to how “old” their body is, rather than when they were born. A 30-year-old who smokes heavily can have a biological age closer to 40.

Calculating life expectancy reliably would require an sophisticated system that takes into account the range of environmental, geographic, genetic and lifestyle factors – all of which have an impact.

With machine learning and artificial intelligence, it is possible to analyze larger amounts of data. The use of deep learning and cognitive computing, as with IBM Watson, helps physicians make more accurate diagnoses than the use of human judgment alone.

This, coupled with analytics and increased computing power, means we may soon have systems or even applications that can calculate life expectancy.

There is an application for this

Like existing tools that predict cancer survival rates, in the coming years we may see applications that attempt to analyze data to predict life expectancy.

However, they will not be able to provide a “date of death”, or even a year of death.

Human behavior and activities are so unpredictable, it is almost impossible to measure, classify and predict life. A personal life expectancy, even a carefully calculated one, will only provide a “natural life expectancy” based on general data optimized with personal data.

The key to accuracy will be the quality and quantity of data available. Many of these will be obtained directly from the user, including gender, age, weight, height and nationality.

This figure shows how a person’s life expectancy can change between two time points (F and H) after a lifestyle improvement, such as weight loss.

Access to real-time sensor data via fitness watches and smart watches can also monitor activity levels, heart rate and blood pressure. This could be combined with lifestyle information such as occupation, socioeconomic status, exercise, diet and family medical history.

All of the above could be used to classify a person into a general group for calculating life expectancy. This result will be refined over time by analyzing personal data, updating a user’s life expectancy and resolving it.

Two sides of a coin

Life expectancy forecasts have the potential to be beneficial to individuals, health care providers and governments.

For example, they would make people more aware of their general health and improve or deteriorate over time. This can motivate them to make healthier choices about their lifestyle.

They could also be used by insurance companies to provide personalized services, such as how some car insurance companies use black-box technology to reduce premiums for more skeptical drivers.

Governments may be able to use forecasts to make more efficient use of limited resources, such as social assistance and health care financing, to people and regions in need.

Having said that, there is a potential drawback.

People may be disappointed if their life expectancy is unexpectedly low, or with the thought of having one. This raises concerns about how such forecasts could have an impact on those who are or are at risk of mental health problems.

Having human health details could also leave insurance companies more accurate in profile applicants, leading to discrimination against groups or individuals.

Also, drug companies could coordinate targeted medical campaigns based on people’s life expectancy. And governments could choose to tax people differently or restrict services for some people.

When will it happen?

Scientists have been working on ways to predict human life expectancy for many years.

The solution would require the input of experts, including demographers, health scientists, data scientists, IT specialists, programmers, medical professionals, and statisticians.

While gathering enough data will be challenging, we are likely to see developments in this area in the coming years.

If so, issues regarding data compliance as well as cooperation with government and government agencies should be carefully addressed. Any system that predicts life expectancy will handle very sensitive data, causing ethical concerns and privacy concerns.

It will also attract government criminals and various other security threats.

Moving forward, Dr. Ian Malcolm of Jurassic Park comes to mind: “Scientists were so busy whether or not they could stop thinking about whether they should.”

