Applications for planned development along I-581 in Roanokes district of Evans Spring have been withdrawn

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Applications for a mixed-use settlement along Interstate 581 in Roanoke’s Evans Spring neighborhood have been withdrawn, according to the city’s planning commission.

A North Carolina-based developer submitted applications to move more than 90 acres of residential to mixed-use and commercial space in January.

According to documents submitted to the city of Roanoke, the developer planned to build a golf entertainment facility, a shopping center anchored by a grocery store, and an apartment building with up to 300 units and offices.

A communication from the planning commission gave no reason for withdrawing the applications.

Plans to redevelop the area have been going on for years. An Evans Spring Area Plan was approved by the Roanoke City Council on April 15, 2013.

