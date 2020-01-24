Apple's new fitness partnerships bring real benefits to working with the Apple Watch

by Edward C. Baig

Practicing could help you pay for your Apple Watch or gym memberships.

Apple is launching an incentive program called Apple Watch Connected, in partnership with selected gyms and health clubs. Among other benefits, club members can earn discounts from the Apple Watch or receive gift cards at Apple, Nike and other brands by meeting specified training goals, either inside or outside the gym.

For example, at two Crunch Fitness clubs in New York (with other Crunch locations to follow), people who work at least three times a week while wearing the watch can shave $ 12 a month for $ 98. also get credit for running or other exercises that you do outside the club, as long as these activities close the gym rings on the surface of the clock or meet other fitness challenges.

Algorithms based on your age, your weight and so on will decide what these challenges are and, depending on your circumstances, could be accelerated over time.

Crunch Signature CEO Keith Worts believes he has ready customers; over 75% of club members already use an iOS device.

If you don’t already have an Apple Watch, Fitness Basecamp Fitness in California, Wisconsin and Minnesota will give you an Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS version) if you pay $ 33.25 a month over the regular $ 179.99 monthly tab. (It’s more about the cell version.) But you can really eliminate the extra monitoring burden if you attend three classes a week at Basecamp.

The other launch partners are the YMCA in Minnesota’s two metropolitan areas and Orangetheory Fitness in two New York locations, while the company’s studios across the country are joining in 2020. Other YMCAs are expected to follow throughout the country.

To participate in the program, all affiliated partners must have custom applications that allow you to use the clock to check in to the club, sign up for classes, receive alerts, etc. Clubs also accept Apple Pay, which means you can buy water, socks, personal training sessions or other watch shopping.

The facilities also feature cardio or other GymKit equipment, where applicable, referring to the Apple platform that allows you to press the Apple watch against the machine to share data in both directions.

For example, tapping a GymKit-enabled StairMaster means you won’t have to enter your age, weigh other parameters when starting a workout on this machine – such vital elements will be added automatically. In the meantime, StairMaster can tell the Apple Workout app on your wrist how many steps it “climbed” during the session, as the Apple Watch could not otherwise record such lift measurements.

The so-called “Win the Watch” benefit varies depending on the fitness facility.

Orangetheory will issue Nike and Apple gift cards for various purposes and will also allow you to connect a small OTBeat Link device to the Apple Watch band that can display heart rate measurements removed from the clock on screens in Orangetheory’s studio.

Separate from the new Connected program, Orangetheory has created an iOS and Apple Watch for Trainers app. you can receive praise from them for accessing personal files.

Achieving digital health goals at the YMCA will help you do good for others.

“Members participating in the Move for Good during the monthly challenges with the Apple Watch not only benefit their health, but also help send kids to life-changing programs in the Y such as swimming lessons, program” said Nathan Maehren, senior vice president of digital at the YMCA of Big Twin Cities.

Privacy questions

To get any of the benefits in this program, you need to join, which might make you wonder if your personal training data will be used to promote ads for fitness, nutritional foods or other products.

However, Apple’s application guidelines restrict all applications that collect health, fitness and medical information to only use this data for health reasons and explicitly prohibit the use of this data for advertising.

Apple says that the gyms themselves will not be motivated by Apple to sell you the watch.

