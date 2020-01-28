Apple's banner holiday season quarter surpasses the projections

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. – Apple is still making huge profits on the iPhone, while the growing popularity of its smartwatch, digital services and wireless earbuds opens up more ways to make money.

This combination created a banner season for a company whose assets began to falter just a year ago in the face of declining sales of the iPhone, the marquee product of the past decade.

Apple’s first-quarter business figures released on Tuesday provided the latest evidence that fears over the consumer electronics symbol may have been unfounded.

Apple’s earnings and sales for October through December exceeded analysts’ forecasts and brought yet another boost to a stock that more than doubled in less than 13 months.

Stocks increased more than 2% to $ 325.33 in expanded trading after the figures were released. This is an increase of $ 142 in January 2019 after Apple warned consumers that the clip would stop buying new iPhones. This is particularly true for China, the company’s largest market outside of the United States and Europe.

The puzzle virus that has recently killed people in China now appears to be a potential problem for Apple. At the moment, however, investors are focusing on what an even more successful path looks like for a company that made a profit of $ 55 billion last year.

Apple started the 2020 fiscal year quickly, with earnings of $ 22.2 billion, or $ 4.99 per share, for the first quarter on sales of $ 91.8 billion. FactSet analysts had forecast earnings per share of $ 4.54 on sales of $ 88.5 billion.

