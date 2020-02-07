Apple wrinkle-free foldable sparks hope for a fresh phone

Credit: U.S. Patent 10,551,880

An Apple patent application is about a foldable device with a clever hinge design that lets technical observers beat the drums to find out what Apple could bring to the table with folding phones, if any.

Nevertheless, the patent talk about a foldable device called Apple is not new. As the BBC said, “it marks the latest in a series of Apple patent applications related to foldable devices over the past five years.”

Rob Thubron also reminded him TechSpot Readers that Apple has been working on a foldable phone for years – “and we’ve seen several patent applications that indicate what the final design might look like.”

However, this has an attractive nuance since there are no wrinkles. “No wrinkles here,” said TechSpot On Wednesday. “The hinge was a problem for several foldable devices,” said Thubron.

Gizbot also mentioned the hinge factor: “The hinge plays a crucial role in foldable smartphones … The new design is a radical improvement compared to the fragile foldable smartphone displays that we have seen so far.”

According to the discussion of this patent, movable flaps extend to cover the gap when they are deployed. The flaps are retracted when the phone is folded.

MacRumors had informed the world on Tuesday: “Apple received a patent this week for a foldable device with a unique hinge mechanism that uses movable flaps to prevent the display from being wrinkled or damaged when folded.”

What about Motorola’s foldable Razr? Joe Rossignol in MacRumors The first reviews showed creaking noises when the device was opened or closed.

A little bit more recent story about the creak factor:

A video of a in-store Razr demo unit creaking when the device was folded in and out and containing similar videos from other first-time users of the device has been released. But interesting reader comments in Notebookcheck included some defense comments.

“One thing that strikes me when some of these people complain is that in their video demonstrating the problem, they all press on the screen while it closes … when you fold or unfold the phone , try it by the edges or back. “Another said,” You shouldn’t press the screen when opening or closing. “

Credit: U.S. Patent 10,551,880

The title of the patent application is “Electronic devices with flexible displays and hinges”, dated February 4th. It was first submitted in 2016.

Part of the wording in the summary: An electronic device can have a flexible display that overlaps an axis. The display can be carried by a housing. The housing may have a first and a second section which rotate relative to one another about the axis. A hinge mechanism can be used to ensure adequate separation between the first and second parts when the housing is bent. Movable flaps can be retracted when the housing is bent to make room for a curved part of the display.

This Apple patent concept, which was about plans for a future with folding models, delighted a number of technical observers.

Gordon Kelly in Forbes wrote in relation to “a remarkable new hinge mechanism that allows the center of the display to bend outward before folding over. This creates a much softer bend inside the hinge to maintain structural integrity while preventing that forms a fold and Apple opens the door. Use less flexible glass. “

Kelly added that this softer bend should result in “less pressure being applied to the point of the curve, which is a major improvement given how fragile (infam) foldable smartphone displays have been.”

Apple insider‘s Malcolm Owen also offered a patent talk translation of what Apple had in mind about the Bend design:

“Apple’s solution is that the display needs to be bent in a certain way by slightly bending the central area outward before bending. This allows the main areas and edges of the display to be removed from the screen curved area to meet as close as possible, while allowing the bend section to have an enlarged radius, thereby minimizing stress. “

Interestingly, almost all reports on this leaflet had the standard advice “This is only a patent, must never really be” Forbes Article suggested that this patent idea would at least be plausible as a product in the future.

Kelly: “When will this foldable iPhone come? Certainly not this year, but a third generation of foldable Android phones will be launched in 2021, and I would expect Apple to not want to be much further behind, even if it is for his New markets are fashionable too late to get started. “

Kelly is not alone in “fashionably late” observation. The BBC quoted an analyst. “Apple has a long history of technology valuation, and will only jump into the market if a particular technology is mature enough or can use it in a way that makes a significant difference to its products,” said analyst Ben Wood.

A few readers are now commenting MacRumors Hinted that the idea of ​​a foldable phone was not in the foreground for all smartphone consumers. “I can’t wait for this stupid, foldable trend to go away !!!” Another reader advocated self-folding clothing. Another said that apart from “pathological curiosity” nobody actually wants this product.

Nevertheless, the patent concept impresses those who find a folding mobile phone design not only attractive but also helpful. A reader comment said: “If you could fold my standard iPhone in half in my pocket – that would be pretty nice, or if you could double my standard iPhone and I could almost use it like an iPad mini pretty cool too. ”

