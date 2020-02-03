Apple will soon standardize two-factor authentication messages to prevent phishing

Engineers have suggested standardizing the two-factor authentication (2FA) format so that incoming messages can be easily identified by browsers and other mobile apps.

Representative image. (Photo: National Cyber ​​Security Center / iStock)

Apple is known for its privacy and security features and allegedly plans to come up with text messages to prevent phishing, PhoneArena.com reported. Reportedly, Apple engineers made a proposal to work on a standardized format for two-factor authentication SMS with one-time access codes that users receive during the login process.

The suggestion comes from Apple Webkit engineers, a core component of the Safari browser, the standard browser on Apple devices. Reports suggest that the suggestion is supported by Google engineers working on Chromium. The new feature would rely on text messages containing the associated login URL.

In addition, the proposal aims to standardize the format of two-factor authentication (2FA) so that incoming messages can be easily identified by browsers and other mobile apps. As a result, a browser would recognize the web domain in the message and automatically extract the OTP code to complete the login operation without further user interaction. With the arrival of this function, the process of receiving and entering an OTP would be automated, so that the user cannot fall for a scam.

After the introduction of the feature, apps and browsers would obtain the OTP code and complete the two-factor authentication logon process. In the event of a mismatch action, the auto-completion will fail, allowing human readers to see the actual URL of the website and compare it to the site they are trying to login to.

