Apple temporarily closes stores in China while the virus breaks out

In this file photo dated March 6, 2019, Chinese security officials march past an Apple store in Beijing, China. Apple is temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, one of the largest markets, as a new virus is spreading rapidly and the death toll there has increased to 259 on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Stores, corporate offices, and contact centers in China through February 9, “out of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health professionals.” (AP photo / Ng Han Guan, file)

Apple is temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, one of the largest markets, as a new virus spreads rapidly and the death toll there increased to 259 on Saturday.

The iPhone maker said in a statement that it would close stores, corporate offices, and contact centers in China by February 9, “out of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health professionals.”

“Our thoughts are with the people most directly affected by the coronavirus and those who work around the clock to examine and contain it,” the statement said.

Apple’s online shop remains open.

China is the company’s third largest sales market after the United States and Europe. Most iPhones and other devices are also manufactured here. CEO Tim Cook told analysts on Tuesday that the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak will prevent the Cupertino, Calif., Based company from being able to provide more accurate financial performance information over the coming months after the results for the Christmas business season were far better than those of Investors expected.

This move brought Apple’s share price to new highs earlier this week, but escalating uncertainty about the situation in China quickly clouded the mood. Apple shares fell 4% on Friday, trading at $ 309.51.

In a Saturday note, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives predicted that closing stores would have a “negligible” impact on Apple, mainly because mainland Chinese consumers can continue to buy iPhones and other products through online channels. Even if the store closes throughout February, Ives expects Apple’s annual iPhone sales in this region to decrease only about 3%. Apple doesn’t reveal how many iPhones it sells in China, but the company had nearly $ 44 billion in revenue in the country in the past fiscal year.

Cook also said that the company’s contractors in China were forced to postpone the reopening of the factories that closed on New Year’s Day.

Cook said the company is looking for ways to minimize supply disruptions. Some of its suppliers are located in Hubei, the Chinese province that is at the center of the outbreak and has been closed for more than a week.

