European Parliament pushes for universal phone charger standard – and Apple it’s just not having it.

Apple, which thrives on making its own power cords, connectors and chargers, is obviously not happy with the bill that would streamline the way people charge their smart devices. The company has a few fair points, however, as Apple says the change would be costly and could even “stifle innovation”.

Based on a study by Copenhagen Economics, Apple says it would cost around 1.5 billion euros ($ 1.7 billion) to adopt a universal charger system. The report also suggests that the EU could create an environmental problem by making Apple devices with Lightning ports obsolete.

Apple says:

Apple stands for innovation and cares deeply about the customer experience. We believe that the regulations that force compliance through the type of connector built into all smartphones stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole.

What do you think – is a universal phone charger a good idea or not?

